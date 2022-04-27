Old club reimagines itself with a new name

OXFORD — One of Anniston’s oldest civic clubs has renamed itself in an effort to appeal to new generations across Calhoun County.
Around 60 Rotarians and special guests met at Garfrerick's Cafe in Oxford on Tuesday evening to officially rename the club that meets at noon the Rotary Club of Calhoun County.
The name change for the 105-year-old civic organization is a “once-in-a-lifetime event” which has the intente of making all feel welcome, club secretary Karen Fenn said.
“We wanted to be inclusive of everyone in Calhoun County.”
The name change comes as Rotary International gets ready to launch its 2022-23 campaign: Imagine Rotary.
According to Rotary International’s website, the campaign's mission statement is: “Imagine, a world that deserves our best, where we get up each day knowing that we can make a difference.”
District governor Harold Lewis said he wishes more clubs in his region would take the initiative that the Calhoun County club has in the effort to recruit new members.
Speaking to the members, Lewis commended the name change, saying they “had the nerve to stand up and say I want to be all-inclusive.”
Incoming district governor Mike Wade also commended the club, calling it the “little club that tried and did.”
Club president Mitch Rogers told members of the many fundraisers and contributions the club has made to the community since it was founded on Sept. 7, 1917 — and challenged the club to keep up its philanthropic ways for the next 105 years.
“In 1917, at the first club meeting,” Rogers said, “our very first item of business was to organize Liberty Bonds. Two weeks after our first meeting, it was reported by the U.S. Government that there had been a record increase in sales of Liberty Bonds that came from the city of Anniston.”
Fenn, the club’s secretary, said that several names were considered, including the Rotary Club of East Central Alabama, Rotary Club of the Foothills and Rotary Club of Mount Cheaha.
The club meets on Tuesdays at noon at the Anniston Country Club.
According to its Facebook page, the area’s other club, Anniston Morning Rotary Club, meets every Friday morning at 7 at Classic on Noble.