 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Officials view plans for link between museum trails, Ladiga

Highway crosswalk would be needed for access

Trail master plan
By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

On Thursday afternoon city of Anniston officials, Jacksonville State representatives and other stakeholders learned about a master plan that will overhaul the trail system at the Anniston Museum and Gardens and could link it to the Chief Ladiga Trail system. 

Will Hargrove with consulting firm Alta Planning + Design provided a virtual presentation of the trail master plan for the museum, as well as a crosswalk feasibility study conducted by Sain Associates for connecting the east side of McClellan Boulevard with the future Chief Ladiga Trail. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.