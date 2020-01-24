Officer: No sign of alcohol in 2014 accident

When Anniston police Sgt. Michael Webb arrived at the scene of a traffic accident on South Quintard Avenue on July 16, 2014, he knew he couldn’t handle the accident the way he handled most wrecks.
At the roadside lay Travis Lamar Turner, 50, struck by a car as he crossed the street. Nearby was the driver of the car that hit Turner: assistant district attorney Sheila Field.
“She had no odor of alcohol,” Webb said. “There was no suspicion of alcohol. But because of her position, I suggested she have a blood test done immediately.”
Webb says he had another officer take Field to the hospital for a blood test, which later showed no alcohol in her system.
Her quick departure from the scene may have helped feed a rumor mill churning out theories nearly six years after the accident — theories that ultimately led to a protest on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse at noon Friday.
Around 50 people showed up for the Friday rally, organized by local NAACP president Glen Ray. Ray in a Thursday announcement said the local NAACP chapter intended to hold a rally calling for a review of all the criminal cases tried by Field, who left the district attorney’s office earlier this month.
Ray’s announcement also called for a reopening of the investigation into the accident that killed Turner. Ray’s announcement claimed that “witnesses at the scene alleged that Ms. Fields was intoxicated when she left a local bar prior to hitting Mr. Turner.”
There were no eyewitnesses to the accident among the people who spoke at the Friday rally.
“I know I did not see her swing her car from Ruby Tuesday and hit Travis,” said Marcelina Williamson, the only speaker presented to the crowd as a witness to the accident.
Williamson said she lives near the stretch of Quintard where the accident occurred, and came out to observe the scene after the accident happened.
She said she saw police quickly taking Field from the accident scene in a police car, without being handcuffed. To Williamson, that quick departure was a sign that Field got special treatment from the police.
“If we was to get pulled over and we was drinking they would breathalyze us,” he said. “They would leave us in the back of the police car for 30 minutes or an hour so all our friends could see us.”
Critics of Field in the past week have claimed on social media the former prosecutor was drinking at Ruby Tuesday prior to the accident, but they have not produced witnesses to support that claim. The drunk-driving claim was brought up in the citizen comment portion of Anniston’s Tuesday city council meeting and had seen wide circulation on social media.
Webb’s 2014 report on the Quintard accident tells a different story. It cites witnesses, most of them fellow drivers, who “did not notice any irregular driving by Field” and who stated that Turner before the accident “appeared to be preparing to dart across the roadway ... but was not looking toward oncoming traffic.”
Webb said Friday that he treated Field more strictly than other drivers. He recommended the blood test, despite having no indication Field was intoxicated, precisely because she was a public official involved in the justice system. Asked if his report was forwarded to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation or the attorney general’s office, Webb said he was unaware of any action of that sort.
Webb’s presence at the rally was an unexpected turn. The portion of 11th Street in front of the courthouse had been blocked off to accommodate the crowd, and Webb, in uniform, was among the spectators.
He shook his head multiple times as Erica Tolson, a cousin of Travis Turner, spoke.
“We have a lot of mistakes. We have false information on the police report,” Tolson said.
Tolson questioned why the police report on the accident was amended in 2016 to show a blood test result.
“She was tested that night, ma’am,” Webb interjected.
The officer asked organizers if he could address the crowd, and soon he was speaking from the courthouse steps.
“It has been six years and nobody has spoken to me about this report,” Webb said. He said it is in fact typical for blood test results to come back long after the test was done. He said his report identifies all the witnesses he spoke to on the night of the wreck.
Tolson said she intends to run for City Council from Ward 1, and she said she hoped the rally would be about not just her cousin’s death but about problems within the justice system.
A number of speakers at the rally said the district attorney’s office was too quick to seek stiff sentences for drug charges and too eager to pressure people into plea deals.
“People should be in rehab and instead they’re in the county jail,” Ray said, to a chorus of “amens” from the crowd.
Ray said he intends to take his concerns to the U.S. attorney’s office for review.
Anniston police earlier this month credited U.S. Attorney Jay Town for a recent drop in local crime, saying an increase in federal prosecutions on gun and drug charges had taken repeat offenders off the streets. Town earlier this month said his goal was to prosecute “alpha criminals.”
Field has denied any wrongdoing in the 2014 accident, and said earlier this week that she intended to file a slander suit because of the drunk-driving claim.
City Councilman Ben Little, a speaker at the rally, dismissed the lawsuit threat as unimportant.
“Anyone can file a lawsuit who can pay the filing fee,” Little said.
In comments after the rally, Webb, the police officer, said he came to the rally to address specific factual claims about the 2014 accident, not to comment on other matters brought up at the event. He said he wasn’t part of any security detail for the rally and was not asked by police officials to speak on behalf of the police department.
“I hope I don’t get into trouble for it,” he said.