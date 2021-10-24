Off-road cyclists make pilgrimage to Coldwater Mountain

Local off-road cycling enthusiasts gathered over the weekend in Anniston for the Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival, having endured the frustration of a canceled event due to COVID in 2020.
But Saturday, there were local and regional vendors and a variety of riding events for festival participants to choose from, such as a cross-country time trial and a skills clinic.
Tim Lindblom, director of Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire festival, sat with his veggie burger and a basket of potato wedges under the shade on a picnic bench.
Lindblom, who is also the president of the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association (NEABA), said the Fat Tire festival is the association's signature off-road event. The signature road event is its Cheaha Challenge.
“This year we had about 115 registrants,” Lindblom said. “We had about 30 volunteers who are also participating in the festival.”
Lindblom said the riders and vendors were up through the trails and at the trailhead on Coldwater Mountain during the day. At night, they all nestled into a tent-and-trailer-filled Zinn Park for some fun, music, and a beer garden.
James Cammon, a local student assisting Lindblom with the organization of the event, said the event took months to prepare, with lots of moving cogs.
“My experience with this, it’s been a pretty chill event,” Cammon said. “But it took months to prepare. We had to go to the City Council meetings, to the NEABA board meetings, then we talked to a lot of people because there was an issue with the alcohol vendors.”
Lindblom said they were fortunate to partner with a lot of organizations with the city. He said they have communicated with the City of Anniston and its parks and recreation department in particular to coordinate the event.
“The Anniston Police Department were a really important partner,” Lindblom said. “And the Anniston Fire Department is here on the mountain with their mountain rescue vehicles. They’re really important to what we’re doing — to rescue anybody that needs rescuing.”
Among the many riders enjoying the weekend’s beautiful weather was Dave Anderson of the Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association, who made the trip up from Florida with a handful of other TMBA participants.
“I hadn’t been here before,” Anderson said. “We’re having a ball. It’s very well organized. It’s a good quality event.”
Anderson said the club had decided the festival would be their fall trip as they typically go to the mountains every fall. It’s a good challenge for all ages.
“I can’t even hope to keep up with the kids,” Anderson said. Still, he added, “I’m pushing 70 and I’m still doing it.”
The Southeastern Off Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) was also there supporting the event. SORBA represent seven states in southeast — Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Florida.
Spokesperson Philip Darden was there representing the organization.
“We’re here to talk a little bit about who SORBA is and how the local chapter helps provide trails like you have at Coldwater, here,” Darden said. “No better way to get [our message] in front of mountain bikers than to be at a festival that’s gonna have a bunch of mountain bikers come to it.”
Darden said SORBA is responsible for a number of different services for the local mountain bike chapters. He said SORBA helps with writing grant applications, trail access, information regarding trail building, and insurance.
“The local chapter does an amazing job with where they are, but we also work really hard on a regional level to make sure that mountain biking throughout the southeast is as awesome as it can be,” Darden said.
He said the group also provides a much stronger voice to chapters attempting to gain access to trails.
“Having a regional level organization, it gives you a louder voice to talk to civic entities, national forests, or different land managers,” Darden said. “Because you can say our chapter has 200 members, but we’re also a member of SORBA that has over 10,000 members across the southeast.”
Chase Garrard, with the charity organization Shred for Sloan, was positioned right outside the trailhead with a fundraiser booth selling T-shirts and raffle tickets.
“I run a fundraiser event for a local kid who was killed two years ago,” Garrard said. “We do a mountain bike event, a charity event, to help raise money to give a scholarship to a local mountain bike student.”
Garrard said the charity organization works with NICA, the state mountain bike league for high school students, to raise that money.
“We started this off as just a group riding to remember him and it kind of blew up,” Garrard said. “We went from 20 riders to a hundred riders within a couple of weeks, and then last year we had over 200 riders. We went from raising $1500 in one year to $6000.”
Shred for Sloan is a charity for Sloan Harmon, a popular young man of the area who was killed in a random crime in November 2019.
The victim graduated from Pell City High School and had attended Jefferson State Community College, with plans to transfer to Auburn to study aviation.
In his teenage years, he was a member of the state champion Cheaha Mountain Bike Racing Team and was a member of the Pell City High School wrestling team. He was also a JROTC member at Pell City High.
After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force and graduated with honors from the Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Technical School.