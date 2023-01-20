October ’24 estimated completion date for Ladiga Trail into Anniston

A completion date has finally been assigned to the 7-mile Chief Ladiga Trail extension that will connect Mike Tucker Park to the train and bus station on 4th Street. On Wednesday, Toby Bennington, director of economic development and city planning, gave that milestone as October 12, 2024 — about a year and nine months from now.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said Thursday the long-awaited bike and pedestrian path has been a process.
“Much good work has been done by multiple administrations,” the mayor said.
“This council, city manager and staff, though, particularly recognized the importance the trail will have on Anniston’s economic future,” he said.
Draper said the significance of the trail to economic development and particularly to ecotourism simply can’t be overstated.
“We are blessed to finally see the finish line,” he said.
Bennington said a lot of work remains to be done before the trail is ready for the public.
“We are still in our preliminary engineering and design phase which is progressing and progressing well,” Bennington said. “Keep in mind we’ve got seven miles of basically what has become uncharted territory — there’s a lot of work involved before we finalize a set of plans for inspection, but we’re still on schedule for the project letting (the bidding process for contractors) in June of this year.”
Bennington said once contractors have been approved, the construction process will begin.
“We’re on schedule, things are proceeding good and this is the equivalent of a road building project that goes through various types of terrain,” Bennington said, “We’re basically bringing the Chief Ladiga Trail into one of the heaviest urbanized areas in the state of Alabama.”
Because the city is using city funds and perhaps a federal grant from RAISE (Rebuilding American Infastructure With Sustainability and Equity), local contractors can be used.
“The city’s going to do it so we don’t have to go through ALDOT (Alabama Department of Transportation) which typically takes longer, so we’ve cut some time off by virtue of going through that process,” Bennington said.
Bennington said the city will apply for the RAISE grant in the amount of $6.5 million.
“If we’re successful then the city has the money that has been set aside for this project to put towards other projects,” Bennington said.
Bennington was jubilant about the trail and what it will mean for the city.
“We want it to be good because it’s going to be a good thing,” he said.
“The important factor is that property has been acquired, planning and design is underway and regardless, there’s money there to pay for it,” Bennington said.
Once the extension is finished, Mike Tucker Park near Weaver will become the “Gateway into Anniston” from the north — the direction cyclists from Georgia would approach the city — and the southern terminus will be at the multimodal station, where both Amtrak and local and commercial buses pick up and discharge passengers.
On a recent unseasonably warm January morning Anniston resident George Smith rode his cruising-style road tricycle along the trail.
Smith said he’s been riding the Ladiga since its modest beginnings when it was a piecemeal series of sections in 1994.
“It didn’t come down to here in ’94 it was just up to Weaver and they had a trail just north of Jacksonville, I would say it was the north part of Jacksonville but it didn’t go through the campus,” Smith said.
Smith began and finished his ride at Mike Tucker Park where the trail currently ends and laughed when he was told that the final extension will be completed on a day next year.
“Oh, come on … I’ve been waiting on ‘that day’ since about 1994,” Smith said.
Smith said he frequents the trail in the wintertime when the temperature is above 57 degrees.
“In the summertime I’m here every other day, about, let’s say 2-3 times a week,” Smith said.
Smith loves the trail for many reasons.
“It’s smooth on this end, there’s no cars, there’s no one throwing beer cans at you, they’ve figured out how to control the dogs, there was a big problem with dogs, so most of the dog owners are cooperating, I like that,” Smith said.
Smith said he bought his trike in July.
“In the old days on a bicycle my legs could go three hours but my butt could only go one … It’s like sitting on a recliner watching TV but riding a bike,” he said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.