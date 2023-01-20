 Skip to main content
October ’24 estimated completion date for Ladiga Trail into Anniston

George Smith

Anniston resident George Smith on the Chief Ladiga Trail on Wednesday near Mike Tucker Park. Smith has been riding on the trail since 1994 and recently bought a "trike" to ride the trail. Photo by Bill Wilson

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

A completion date has finally been assigned to the 7-mile Chief Ladiga Trail extension that will connect Mike Tucker Park to the train and bus station on 4th Street. On Wednesday, Toby Bennington, director of economic development and city planning, gave that milestone as October 12, 2024 — about a year and nine months from now.

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said Thursday the long-awaited bike and pedestrian path has been a process.

