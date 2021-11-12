Novel arthritis treatment to be researched in Anniston

An Anniston medical research firm has been selected to help test what is hoped will be a breakthrough therapy for rheumatoid arthritis patients.
Pinnacle Research Group, LLC, located at 321 East 10th St., is no stranger to this type of work.
Established in 1993, the firm has been involved in testing therapies for diseases ranging from gout to COVID-19.
The newest testing does not involve pills, nasal sprays or intravenous solution drips. It involves one of the most underrated parts of human anatomy – electricity.
Galvani Biolectronics, formed by a partnership between pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline and Verily Life Sciences, has developed a technique using a surgical implant that holds the promise of being able to help alleviate and control the pain of arthritis by using a device that would regulate the body’s natural electricity stimulating nerves and muscles.
Kristopher Famm, president of Galvani, explained the procedure to The Anniston Star via Zoom from the company’s base in the United Kingdom.
“We have worked hard for half a decade to get to this exciting point and, together with Pinnacle, begin testing these implantable devices in patients,” Famm said. “We are a company that has been set up to develop therapies for chronic diseases in a whole new way that is different from the molecular treatments that have been developed over the last century. We specialize in using electricity as opposed to pills or injections.”
Famm explained the new device that will be tested in Anniston is comparable to what a pacemaker does for heart patients. This new device would be attached to the spleen.
“It has become increasingly clear nerve signals — electrical signals — that go to the body’s organs play a really important role in setting the balance and the function of different organs,” he said. “The name of the game is to adjust those electrical signals to the organs by turning them up or down and shift the organs from a diseased state to a healthy state.”
Famm said Pinnacle in Anniston will be “at the epicenter of testing this potential new treatment.”
He described rheumatoid arthritis as one of the most common inflammatory disorders where “your immune system is turning against yourself.”
“The spleen is the organ that can tune up the immune system,” Famm said. “The nerve signals to the spleen signal how the spleen turns up or down the inflammation. We are now testing this for the first time in world history by putting these implants in patients and trying to turn up those nerve signals which shifts the balance to reduce the inflammation. This is a whole new avenue to potentially address this disease.”
He said while using devices to stimulate body functions is not new, this new therapy will address a specific neurological connection through just one organ — in this case, the spleen.
“With rheumatoid arthritis, there are significant side effects with the medications, especially long term, including cancers and immune suppression,” said Rene Van Der Merwe, Galvani chief medical officer and head of clinical development. “By using electricity specifically to the spleen, it modulates the immunity rather than suppressing it. It improves the disease’s state without those terrible side effects down the line. It's all about minimizing the side effects while maximizing the actual clinical benefits.”
Darin Sims, managing partner of Pinnacle, said the group is excited to be part of such a “game-changer” in medicine and the physicians and technicians are fully ready to start.
“We are currently looking for volunteers,” Sims said. “However, there is a very narrow patient community that we can accept for these trials.”
Sims explained the research team needs to find cases that are extreme, as well as being able to qualify healthwise for the potential for a surgical procedure.
“We know there are people in pain with this disease and the hard part will be having to say ‘no’ to those who seek help,” he said. “But, it is necessary for research purposes we find a successful therapy for the most severe which, in turn, leads to being able to find the ways to help with those cases which are less severe.”
Sims said Pinnacle already partners with area hospitals for items such as imaging services, but has a lab within its own walls for all manner of tests.