Not spooked by COVID, trick-or-treaters flock to familiar places

Despite the social caution brought on by the pandemic of 2020, trick-or-treaters in Anniston and Oxford were not to be denied their goodies on a full-moon Halloween.
The epicenter of Anniston’s Halloweens, Glenwood Terrace attracted thousands of costumed kids and adults for the rite of passage — and to catch a glimpse of the mysterious headless horseman.
Alan Morris, who took his family to the event, noticed that there were fewer houses participating.
“I enjoyed it but I just hate the fact that a lot of people didn’t want to participate because of the pandemic. But on the other hand the kids enjoyed it and I enjoyed the headless horseman they had, it’s really nice,” said Morris.
Blair Kitchen, 13, operated a candy chute at her residence to dispense goodies from a distance.
Trick-or-treaters received their candy from a clown’s mouth as Kitchen tossed it in a long tube which was mounted on a step ladder.
“I’m trying to prevent making contact with people,” said Kitchen.
Kitchen was amazed at the huge crowds that showed up despite the pandemic.
“I expected a lot but not this many,” she said.
Mary Mayne, who was with her family, thought the socially distanced candy dispenser was a great idea.
“I love that, it’s very nice and it keeps them safe from them touching us and hand-to-hand contact,” Mayne said.
There were costumes of all types including killer clowns, Wizard of Oz characters, ghosts and princesses.
One family, however, family embraced the coronavirus as its theme for 2020. Several members of the Brightwell family from Anniston dressed as the coronavirus itself, much to the amazement of the other trick-or-treaters. (Think of the spiky red balls depicting the virus you might have seen on news reports and you’ll have the basic idea.)
Robin Campbell, who grew up trick-or-treating on Glenwood Terrace, brought her daughters to experience the spectacle.
“I grew up doing this every year as a kid so I wanted to be able to bring my girls back and see the headless horseman, they’re really excited to be here, it’s a family tradition,” Campbell said.
Wendy Jones — who was the wicked witch — brought her daughter, Lelu, 6, who was dressed as Cinderella.
“We love it, we came to see the headless horseman and Michael Myers.”
Lelu however was a little wary of encountering Myers, a character from the Halloween movie franchise.
“Be careful because Michael Myers from a long time ago never dies and he kills people on Halloween,” Lelu said cautiously.
Meanwhile, more memories were being made in downtown Oxford as thousands poured in to enjoy trick-or-treat on Main Street. There was candy, music, a movie and a light show to entertain the huge crowd that showed up.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge watched as the well-behaved crowd had fun.
“It’s been a really good night and the weather has been really cooperative and we had a lot of people come through tonight ... we’ll probably have 10,000 to 20,000 people before it’s all said and done,” the chief said.