Norfolk Southern plans Anniston track repairs

Norfolk Southern is planning to work on several railroad crossings next week beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20 and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 22.

The work will require the crossings to be closed for at least three to four hours with work expected to begin around 8 a.m. each day.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.