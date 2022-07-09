Nonprofits find rising prices hinder benefits' helpfulness

Volunteers at the Anniston Soup Bowl on Friday morning waiting for the lunch crowd to arrive.
Two years ago, as the effects of COVID shattered economic norms, Shannon Jenkins became concerned about the future of local nonprofits that help the less fortunate.
Jenkins, chairman of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness and president and CEO of the United Way of East Central Alabama, said he was worried about funding after the pandemic.
“There were a lot of extra resources for nonprofits, meaning there were extra grants from private foundations, state monies and federal monies that were coming down,” Jenkins said Friday.
“I really had a concern … that once we got through the pandemic and all those monies went away and weren’t available, what would it look like for nonprofits?” he asked.
Jenkins' fears have been realized and lately have been aggravated by inflation, high gas prices and shortages.
“We find ourselves in a place now that really does seem kind of unstable, not just for nonprofits, but I think for most folks in our community,” he said.
Jenkins said that those people who were living on the edge of poverty have been pushed into poverty.
“It just makes it even that much more challenging when your grocery bill is going up. Benefits are not going as far as they once did,” he said.
According to the 2020 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, 15.8 percent of people living Calhoun County live in poverty. Twenty percent under 18 are living in poverty.
Transportation is another issue facing people in Calhoun County.
“As you know, living in the South, in a more rural setting, you’ve got to have transportation to get to work,” Jenkins said.
For Anniston residents who use the Areawide Community Transportation System (ACTS) on Saturdays, they will have to find alternative transportation.
Beginning July 2, ACTS fixed-route buses halted their Saturday runs during the month of July due to a shortage of bus drivers. Staffing and service will be evaluated before Aug. 1 to determine if the reduction in service will be extended into the following month, according to notice that ran in The Anniston Star.
Jenkins said that a number of Calhoun County churches and nonprofits offer assistance to those in need of food and other services.
Jenkins said to think of those in need and to be charitable to others.
“Do think of the less fortunate, there are so many ways that people can give back and that can be as simple as filling a grocery bag with canned goods the next time you’re at the grocery store and taking it to Community Enabler or taking it to the Soup Bowl or one of the local food banks,” he said.
Jenkins said to also give financial assistance to the local food pantries or through the United Way.
“It’s certainly important in this time and critical for those who can give, to give,” Jenkins said.
The Anniston Soup Bowl
Volunteers and staff at the Anniston Soup Bowl at 301 West 15th St. were getting ready for the lunch crowd Friday morning. The scent of barbecue wafted through the bright and spotless dining room. Established in 1984 the nonprofit serves lunches to anyone in need. In 2016 the soup bowl moved to its present and larger location.
Katrina Dorsey, executive director since 2018, was in the kitchen with the head cook, Michelle Stevens, preparing food as a table of volunteers from Action Industries waited for the patrons to arrive.
For Dorsey the numbers tell the story.
“Probably two years ago, prior to COVID, we were averaging about 123 meals a week, this year we’re averaging 114 a day,” Dorsey said.
Just last year the Soup Bowl was averaging around 90 meals served each day, she said.
Dorsey said she did not know the reason for the dramatic increase in meals served.
“The population we serve is pretty transient, but we get new people in, we get people that stop and then start coming back, so, I can’t tell you. I can tell you the food is good,” Dorsey said.
“I always tell people to stop by and have lunch with us, and then they say ‘yeah but that’s for the almost vulnerable population,’ I remind them that we feed the hungry,” she said.
“I would say that most of our people are an almost vulnerable population, and I would say that’s homeless, that’s people working check to check, that’s people who are on fixed income and need their lunch to help them make ends meet,” she said.
Inflation is something that Dorsey sees every week.
“I’m watching our prices go up, there are certain things I buy every week and I’m watching those prices go up,” Dorsey said.
During the pandemic, the Soup Bowl started serving meals in to-go boxes. Dorsey said the price of a pack of those boxes has increased from $13.58 to $15.58.
“We buy water weekly, because we pass out bottled water. I’ve watched it go from like $3.86 for 45 bottles to $4.98 for 45 bottles,” she said.
Dorsey said that other staples have increased as well.
“So It’s interesting when you’re buying something every week it’s easy to see the prices go up,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey said the Soup Bowl runs off of donations.
“We do a campaign where we ask, we send out a letter and ask people to make financial donations to us, people make financial donations, they make food donations, and that’s how we are sustainable,” she said.
Dorsey said that 42 different groups are scheduled annually to volunteer at the Soup Bowl along with six to seven individuals who come everyday.
Dorsey is grateful for the outpouring of support the Soup Bowl receives from the community.
“The people in Calhoun County are very generous to us, it’s not unusual for people to come by and make financial donations, or send financial donations and say, ‘thank you for what you’re doing,” we’re OK with that,” Dorsey said.