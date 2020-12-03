Nonprofit ministry oversees Remington Hall renovation

MCCLELLAN — Remington Hall’s new owner, Bob McLeod, likens the renovation of the former Army officer’s club to eating an elephant: You get it done one bite at a time.
The building has sat abandoned at the north end of Buckner Circle for decades, water seeping through the roof in places, allowing mold to take hold in some parts of the 84-year-old structure. The big outdoor swimming pool has been filled in with dirt and debris, and the dance hall floor has caved in. But the most memorable parts of the historic building, such as the barroom embellished with murals painted by German prisoner of war Albin Sagadin in the mid-1940s, are still in good shape. McLeod, a minister known for his work with the Our Father’s Arms recovery program in Jacksonville, plans to turn the building into a fellowship space for parishioners at Silver Chapel, a church down the street where McLeod is a pastor.
One day he wants to open a museum dedicated to veterans at the fort, and turn the former swimming pool into a botanical garden.
“There’s nothing on planet Earth to compare to it,” McLeod said Wednesday morning at the building. “This is an incredible treasure right here. We feel like we’ve been entrusted with it not only to restore it but to preserve it for future generations.”
McLeod’s Broken Stone Ministries, a nonprofit from which Our Father’s Arms operates, took ownership of the building only recently. McLeod pastors a congregation at Silver Chapel, just down the road from Remington Hall, where many of the parishioners are elderly and can’t take the stairs down into the building’s fellowship hall. He began a search for a space that could accommodate them and asked Remington Hall’s owners if he could use space there. Instead, they proposed that Broken Stone simply take possession of the entire building.
“It’s had decades of deterioration, a leaking roof, mold … They assured me they would donate it but they wouldn’t have any expectations or pressure,” McLeod said. “But now we have the water on and bathrooms that haven’t been used in 16 years.”
Renovation started with the Eisenhower Room, Remington Hall’s lobby and greeting area. On Wednesday there were a handful of men from Our Father’s Arms working on the room, which stretches up three stories to a ceiling made of hand-hewn wooden beams supporting an arched roof. The men were giving that room a fresh coat of paint. Further in the building, the walls and fireplace of a marble-floored meeting room were also being cleaned up. Outside those rooms and the mural bar, much of the building has a layer of grime that workers will cut through one piece at a time, McLeod explained.
The pastor’s vision for the place is grand, though the 74-year-old said the work is liable to go on longer than he will. The kitchen can be refitted to become a food distribution area for families in need, he said, and he wants the dance hall floor rebuilt so he can host live music at the site, akin to the shows at McLeod’s last renovation success, the Dugger Mountain Music Hall near Piedmont.
Sagadin’s murals will be among the first batch of improvements to the site. They had been hidden behind wooden paneling for some time, McLeod said, and seem to be in good shape for their age, despite some peeling and damage sporadically distributed among scenes wrapped around the small barroom.
Sagadin died in 1998 at 85 years old, McLeod said, one of a handful of Axis prisoners held at the fort who were allowed to put their artistic talents to work. The murals depict what appears to be Spanish colonials in the various stages of war and peace. McLeod interprets the artwork to be a state of transformation from the darkness of violence to the light of peace, beginning on one wall and playing out across the other side of the room.
“You’ve got the redemption of humanity on these walls,” he said.
McLeod is in touch with an art restoration expert tied to the Atlanta High Museum of Art, he said, to restore and preserve the murals. The other, bigger projects will come later.
“We’re not going to do this halfway,” McLeod said.