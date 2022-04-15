Nobody hurt in school bus wreck on Old Birmingham Highway

A two-vehicle wreck on Old Birmingham Highway in Anniston involved a Calhoun County school system bus carrying 20 occupants Thursday, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
At approximately 4:05 p.m. Thursday, ALEA was notified of the wreck and responded to the scene near Arnold Drive, assisted by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office.
No injuries were reported — including the driver of the other vehicle — and the students on the bus were released to their parents following the crash, according to the press release.
Information on the driver of the other vehicle or who was at fault was not stated in the release as the incident is being investigated by ALEA.
The incident is the second accident involving a school bus in a week, following last week’s fender-bender in Oxford.