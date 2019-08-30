The streets of Bike City may soon get their first actual bike lanes.
Alabama Department of Transportation officials on Friday opened bids for a repaving project for three blocks of Anniston’s Noble Street — a project that, when done, would also include lanes set aside just for bicyclists.
“This is just another stage of implementing our overall bike plan,” said city planner Toby Bennington.
ALDOT earlier this year asked for bids on a street project that would resurface Noble Street between Fourth Street and Seventh Street. The project would include improvements to intersections in those blocks, Bennington said.
But perhaps most noteworthy is the plan to stripe the road with lanes just for bikes.
Anniston for years has marketed itself as “Bike City,” a reference to the area’s curious appeal to cyclists. The mountain biking trails on Coldwater Mountain have a strong following among cyclists across the country. Local races such as the Cheaha Challenge and the Sunny King Criterium draw sizable crowds.
Yet unlike most cities with a reputation for cycling, Anniston doesn’t have any dedicated bike lanes on public streets. Share-the-road arrows have appeared on streets in Anniston and Jacksonville only in recent years. City officials say the new bike lane project is part of the larger local plan to build a better network of bike paths.
Bennington said the plan is to ultimately connect downtown to the city’s multimodal transit center with bike lanes, and to extend the Chief Ladiga Trail toward the multimodal center as well.
Two bidders, MidSouth Paving of Birmingham and McCartney Construction of Gadsden, proposed to do the project, both quoting prices in the $680,000 range. ALDOT will have to pick one of the bidders before the project can go forward. Attempts to reach both companies for comment were unsuccessful.
Bennington said he didn’t know when construction will begin. ALDOT lists the project as a 45-day construction job.
Tom Nelson, president of the Northeast Alabama Bicyclists Association, said even a few blocks of bike lanes downtown will help Anniston build its image as a bike-friendly city. He said there’s still a lot of work to be done.
“Things never move as fast as you want them to move,” he said.