Noble Street hole will be filled with cars

Council members hear plan for lot across from future city hall

Parking lot

This view of the empty lot at 12th and Noble Street shows its proximity to Anniston's future city hall, on the right. In distant-past decades this lot has held a hotel, a bank and a men's clothing store. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Whatever dream someone might have had for a grand new building downtown at 12th and Noble has now vanished like a name on the tip of one’s tongue.

The space at the northwest corner of the Anniston intersection will instead hold something more prosaic: a parking lot.

Demolition

This image from the summer of 2017 shows demolition in progress for a building at 12th and Noble known as the Model City Center. The city had accepted the by-then vacant property as a donation from a bank in September 2016.
​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.