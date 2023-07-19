Noble Street hole will be filled with cars

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This view of the empty lot at 12th and Noble Street shows its proximity to Anniston's future city hall, on the right. In distant-past decades this lot has held a hotel, a bank and a men's clothing store.
This image from the summer of 2017 shows demolition in progress for a building at 12th and Noble known as the Model City Center. The city had accepted the by-then vacant property as a donation from a bank in September 2016.
Whatever dream someone might have had for a grand new building downtown at 12th and Noble has now vanished like a name on the tip of one’s tongue.
The space at the northwest corner of the Anniston intersection will instead hold something more prosaic: a parking lot.
City Manager Steven Folks told an Anniston City Council work session Tuesday night that the space for vehicles will be strategically located for the convenience of people needing access to either Anniston’s new city hall — coming soon to a former federal building near you — or the U.S. Courthouse a half a block away.
Over the years three different developers had hoped to build a hotel on the property but for different reasons those plans fell short.
The city in 2017 demolished a building at 12th and Noble known as the Model City Center to make room for a proposed 75-room hotel on the site. The plan collapsed in 2018, partly because of the arrest of one of the developers in Mississippi on a kidnapping charge unrelated to the hotel project. Since then, the site where some pre-construction digging was done has remained a hole on Noble Street.
On Tuesday the black fabric attached to an aging chain link fence fluttered in the breeze from an approaching storm. Looking over the fence revealed a concrete foundation of the previous building on one side and a fine crop of summer weeds on the other.
During the work session Folks said the parking lot will be a single-level lot accessed from the adjoining alley instead of a more costlier two-deck parking lot. Folks said the parking lot should be ready in time for the opening of the new city hall located in the former federal building cater-corner from the lot.
Councilman Jay Jenkins was in favor of the single-level parking lot option.
“While it solves the parking problem on the front end it doesn't restrict us from doing something with that property later,” Jenkins said.
* * *
Folks also updated the council on Quintard median improvements that will include planting trees and other improvements. Recently several dead and dying iconic oaks had to be cut down as they posed a hazard to passing motorists.
“What we’ve done is to start phase one by actually getting us to a point where we can actually create a five-year plan. It's going to cost about $155,000, that is included in the budget for 2024,” Folks said.
During the formal City Council meeting members voted unanimously to appoint Curtis McCants on the Highland Health System board.
Councilman Demetric “DD” Roberts who nominated McCants had nothing but praise for him.
“This man has dedicated his life to serving, he served as a police officer for umpteen years,” Roberts said.
Roberts said McCants also served in recreational sports leagues mentoring kids.
“They don't call him officer, they don’t call him by another title, they call him coach,” Roberts said.
Councilwoman Millie Harris said that McCants has strong leadership skills and will be great on the Highland Health board.
“We have a lot of serious issues in mental health in our city, our county and our state and I can’t think of a better person to lead the way,” Harris said.
In other business the council approved $50,550 for one 2023 three-quarter-ton crew cab pickup for the fire department.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.