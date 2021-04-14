Noble Street Festival returns in July

The Noble Street Festival will return this July, the City of Anniston announced this week.
The annual celebration will run July 3 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the 900 and 1000 blocks of Noble Street, according to a news release from the city. The festival will be held in conjunction with the also-returning Sunny King Criterium bike race; the Piedmont Criterium will be held the following day.
City leaders had postponed last year’s event, which was scheduled to take place in mid-April, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began to reach the United States. At the time, just 22 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Alabama. By June, it had become clear that the event could not proceed as planned and it was canceled.
But bike races have been ramping back up this year as vaccines hit the market and the rate of new viral cases has slowed. Sunny King Criterium organizers had announced earlier this year their plan to put the race back on in July. The Melee at McClellan high school mountain bike event went on as planned last month, and the Cheaha Challenge is set for May 15.
The Noble Street Festival will still include free activities for kids, live music and the Mad Dash and YMCA bike races for children ages 12 and under. Applications for those races are available at https://rb.gy/34xkvz and are open through June 25.
The festival will also include hand-washing and sanitizing stations for pandemic safety, according to the news release.
Admission is free. For vendor and festival information, contact Jackson Hodges, Main Street Anniston director, at 256-846-2044 or at jhodges@annistonal.gov.