Anniston firefighters say they don’t yet know what caused a house fire in Saks Thursday morning.
Firefighters arrived shortly after 10 a.m. this morning at 24 Watson St., where callers had reported a house in flames. Rachel Cobb, who has lived in the house since 1963, said she was in the house when the fire started in a back room, but doesn’t know the cause.
“I don’t know what happened,” said Cobb, who was waiting to be seen by paramedics at an ambulance at the site shortly before 11 a.m. “I’m kind of shaken up.”
As Cobb spoke to a reporter, white smoke still billowed out of the house. Firefighter Josh Kitchens said the blaze was likely 80 percent defeated, though firefighters were preparing to enter the house to work on possible flames in the attic.
Kitchens said there were no apparent injuries at the site, though he was urging people on the scene to be checked out by paramedics.
Kitchens said investigators were still looking into the cause of the fire.