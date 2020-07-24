Nick Bowles selected as Anniston’s new police chief

If you want law enforcement to be better, Anniston’s new police chief says, come join the police force.
“All you’ve got to do is step up,” said Chief Nick Bowles. “Every police department in this country is hiring.”
Bowles, a 20-year veteran of the Anniston Police Department, spoke to about a dozen reporters in front of the Justin Sollohub Justice Center on Friday, after City Manager Steven Folks announced Bowles as his pick to become the city’s new chief.
“This has been one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make as city manager,” Folks said.
Bowles has worked as an officer on the street, an investigator, and a sniper and negotiator for the Police Department’s Special Response Team, among other roles. Still, Folks said the other candidates also brought lots of experience. Folks said one of the deciding factors was Bowles’ decision to attend educational courses on his own time, including a school for prospective police chiefs.
“It came down to all the professional development he’s done,” he said.
The change of command comes at a time when police departments across the country are under increasing scrutiny, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed. Bowles made an oblique reference to that mood in his Friday speech.
1 of 18
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles takes a selfie with Lisa Car after a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks introduces new Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles to the media during a news conference.Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks introduces new Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles to the media during a news conference.Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks introduces new Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles to the media during a news conference.Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles addresses the media during a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
New Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles greets David Baker before a news conference to announce Bowles promotion to chief. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
“Policing in general and this city have their share of detractors,” he said. “I will focus on the people who support the Anniston Police Department, who support the city of Anniston and want to see us succeed.”
Bowles said staffing is the biggest challenge the Police Department now faces. He made an appeal to people in the city — particularly people who want to change the relationship between police and the community — to join the force.
“Come see me; we’ll put you to work,” he said. “You can be the change that you talk about. Don’t talk about it, be about it.That’s going to be the motto.”