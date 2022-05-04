Newsman, TV host dies at 94

A widely known figure in the history of northeast Alabama broadcasting, particularly in his hometown of Anniston, Bill Hagler has died at age 94.
According to a family statement, he died on the night of April 29 from a heart condition. His birthday had been April 26.
Known for his career with Anniston television station WHMA from its opening in 1969 until his retirement from there in 1994, Hagler evoked special memories from longtime viewers of the station — whether as its meteorologist, as the host of its money giveaway segment, “Dialing for Dollars,” or as its genial co-host, with Mimi Butler, of the noontime talk show “By The Way.”
He was also the general manager of radio stations WAVU/WQSB of Albertville from 1953 to 1969.
But Hagler was highly regarded also for giving back to his community. He was very active in several civic organizations, such as through his membership in the Lions Club of Albertville and later when elected as Governor for Kiwanis in Alabama.
His association with the Anniston Kiwanis Club made him the de facto spokesman — via the columns of Anniston Star senior editor George Smith — for the group’s annual Pancake Day that raised a generous sum every year for back-to-school items for children.
With a medium mellow voice, Hagler already possessed one of the essential elements for a career in broadcasting. Hagler said that career really started when he was just 9 years old and he won a write-in contest that put him on the air for the first time.
“When I got home, it seemed everybody had heard me,” Hagler said in an interview in 2008. “They said I sounded good, even kidded about my autograph. I guess that’s when the bug bit me. It never left.”
Hagler wound up with a program on Anniston radio station WOOB while he was still a teenager, where he mostly played records but also interviewed high school kids of the area. At Anniston High School he was drum major.
He graduated from AHS in 1948, then a stint in the U.S. Air Force gave him more broadcast experience.
Hagler worked at stations across northeast Alabama, but it was an offer from WHMA-TV that brought him back home in mid-September, 1969. Although he received offers from larger markets over the years, he said, Hagler remained in Anniston “because this is home.”
His career segment as a meteorologist began shortly after the station signed on October 1969. One of the sponsors asked Hagler if he would tell viewers what the local weather forecast would be. Although he had been a weather spotter and had covered weather for several radio stations, Hagler hadn’t had any formal training — but he started doing the weather on the station’s only newscast, the 10 p.m. report.
At the time Hagler retired in early March, 1994, he believed he’d had the longest career for an Alabama TV weather forecaster at one station up to that point.
He received many awards and honorariums, the family statement said. For example, in a 1969 Anniston Star article it was noted that he’d been cited by United Press International and the Associated Press eight consecutive years for outstanding contributions to news reporting, winning special awards in three categories of reporting.
He is survived by his wife, Ellie, of Anniston; children and their wives, Stuart and Kay Hagler of Huntsville, Billy A. (Chip) and Marry Jo Hagler of Lawrenceville, Ga., Blane and Lori Hagler of Madison, Ala., three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Bill Hagler will be held in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Anniston on Thursday at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. A private family interment will follow. In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations to Camp Lee, Anniston FUMC’s retreat and recreation camp, or to the Kiwanis Club of Anniston.