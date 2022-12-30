 Skip to main content
New water tank set for Wellborn’s West Cobb Town

Clifton Osbourne

Clifton Osbourne, the chief project engineer for Anniston Water Works, looks over the initial design plans for a replacement water tank.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Residents in a little more than 100 homes in the Wellborn community are getting a new water tank, an elevated style of tank in the shape of a flared steel column or commonly called a “golf ball and tee” design. Its construction will give the area of West Cobb Town better water pressure, and in the future, fire protection. It is to be called “The Wellborn Tank.”

“There is a tank there now, but it is not a high-level tank,” said Ed Turner, director of the Anniston Water Works. “This one is to have a pump station and new water mains.”

