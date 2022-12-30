New water tank set for Wellborn’s West Cobb Town

Residents in a little more than 100 homes in the Wellborn community are getting a new water tank, an elevated style of tank in the shape of a flared steel column or commonly called a “golf ball and tee” design. Its construction will give the area of West Cobb Town better water pressure, and in the future, fire protection. It is to be called “The Wellborn Tank.”
“There is a tank there now, but it is not a high-level tank,” said Ed Turner, director of the Anniston Water Works. “This one is to have a pump station and new water mains.”
Turner and chief project engineer Clifton Osbourne have waited for 10 years for the funding to come, which it did in 2021 with the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Calhoun County Commission awarded $2.5 million for the project.
The old water tank, according to Turner, was built in the 1930s by the WPA, a Depression-era jobs program.
“Residents were not concerned about having fire protection then,” Turner said.
He said the late Eli Henderson, county commissioner for District 3, was persistent in getting the tank built. After his death in 2021, his wife, Carolyn, was selected to fill his place as a commissioner.
“Carolyn Henderson was very instrumental in making this happen,” said Turner. “I met with her and talked about Eli spearheading this.”
“I wanted the water tank placed there because Eli started the project but didn’t have the money to finish it,” Henderson said. “I was able to finish it with ARPA money. Those people haven’t had good water pressure for 70 years, and I want Eli to be proud of the way I have taken care of the people of District 3.”
Osborne said the planning began in earnest earlier this year, and the initial design was completed in September. However, tweaks may still be needed in the design.
“Now, we will have to do an investigation on the soil condition and a subsurface investigation,” Osbourne said. “Also, the structural engineers will design the foundation.”
The exact design of the tank is currently out to bid, and Turner and Osbourne are waiting to award the project to the lowest bidder.
The project is to take one year to complete and will likely begin in the spring of 2023.
