New upholstery, old memories

Upon entering Griffin Upholstery, on the southern end of Noble Street, one gets a sense of history and a bygone era.
A multitude of meticulously refurbished vintage chairs and sofas adorn the showroom as the noise of an air tacker, a tool that gives worn furniture a new lease on life, echoes from one of the back shops.
Employee Xochitl Norton said each chair is like a piece of history.
“Each chair has its own story, where it’s been, where it’s lived, who made it, who upholstered it, who had their hands carving the wood, how they found the wood. There’s so much background in the history of a chair often — it could be from the 1800s, it could be from the 1950s, and you never know who might have sat in it,” Norton said.
DeLane Griffin, owner of the third-generation business, was busy in the backshop along with Norton and another employee, Silvestre Bautista, tacking, measuring, fixing and evaluating pieces of furniture to be reupholstered. In addition to Bautista and Norton, who are full time, he also employs two people part-time.
Legacy business
Griffin Upholstery, a mainstay in Anniston for the last 67 years, was founded by the owner’s grandfather in Moultrie, Ga.
“He was big in renovating mattresses in those days, cotton mattresses, I still have his old cotton gin in the back, back there, and awnings and furniture,” Griffin said.
“After the war he came here, probably early ’50s and around 1954, the date that sticks in my mind, he had a business up on 6th Street up here for a number of years until the late ’70s, and we had a business around the curve down there up till the ’90s, and I got in here, been here for 35 years,” said Griffin. (The curve Griffin referred to is “hotshot curve” on south Noble Street as it bends toward the railroad tracks.)
Griffin said that refurbishing mattresses was a big thing in the 1940s and 1950s.
“But it got to where, just like everything else, mattresses were made cheaper than they could be renovated. Back in the ’50s, gosh, dad would rework a mattress, a cotton mattress which was all hand stitched work, he could redo them for $12.50.”
A mattress would be picked up in the morning from a customer’s house.
“My brothers, we were in high school, junior high school, we would go get them in the summers, they had to be done, renovated, and back at the house that night, that was his big deal,” Griffin said. “He was a good upholster, in the ’50s they was, gosh, there were several big shops, upholstery was a big business in the ’50s and the ’60s.”
“Back in the day, the cotton beds were used in the summer time to sleep on, in the wintertime you’d put the feather bed on top and sleep on it,” he said.
“Mattresses were big back in those days, my granddaddy did awnings, mattresses and upholstery in Moultrie. Daddy grew up in that trade and then he taught that to me and my two brothers, my two brothers went to other jobs and I stayed and helped daddy in the upholstery business, that’s all I’ve ever done,” Griffin said.
Griffin said that the customers who lived in rural areas would bring their mattresses to his dad to be redone.
“That cotton came out of their cotton fields and they wanted to sleep on their cotton,” Griffin said.
The mattress days are long gone and today the bulk of Griffin’s bread and butter is reupholstering antique sofas and chairs.
“The only time we’ll do a mattress here, maybe once or twice a year somebody will want an old cotton mattress made, myself and my brother are probably, I guess that’s the only ones that know how to do them, we did one last year, a lady down in Montgomery wanted one for an antique bed to be original and we did that for her,” he said.
Sofas and chairs
“In our shop, we’ve always reupholstered, where it’s all stripped down to the frame, joints are checked, springs are checked, it’s repadded,” Griffin said.
“What we do is reupholster furniture, restore furniture, mostly antiques and vintage furniture, modern day stuff,” he continued.
Griffin said that starting in 1980, furniture manufacturers got real good with production.
“A piece was built so much cheaper, with presswood, the plastic and the junk inside of it, they built them to last three to five years and they could sell it at a certain price point,” Griffin said.
“So our work became more custom, we catered more to antique vintage furniture and the designers and decorators that wanted a certain piece of fabric on a certain look, occasionally we’ll build a custom piece of furniture from sketches,” Griffin added.
Griffin said he custom builds all kinds of furniture, including ottomans and headboards.
Material differences
Like most businesses, Griffin’s was affected by the pandemic, but not in a way one would expect.
“Last year was the best year I’ve ever had; I guess people were sitting at home and said, ‘Well, I’ve been waiting to decorate, I want to paint my walls,’ carpet people had all they could do, and that sort of thing,” Griffin said.
But the pandemic has also delayed the flow of fabric, and Griffin said he has a couple of things on back order.
“This year it has been hard to get it, you have to wait for it, all the mills were shut down last year and they’re trying to catch up,” he said.
“What’s being made elsewhere, Southeast Asia, Vietnam or China, it’s all hung up off the coast of California somewhere waiting to come into our fabric distributors,” said Griffin.
Griffin has used many fabrics over the years to refurbish furniture but one of the most expensive fabrics he has ever touched at his shop was a rare silk.
“Probably the most expensive piece of fabric that I’ve worked on in the past year, it was a Schumacher silk that went on an antique sofa. The lady paid $325 a yard for it,” said Griffin.
Due to the pandemic, fabrics in general have been going up in price.
“Prices are soaring right now,” he said.
Griffin said that the normal for fabric right now is $20 to $30 per yard.
Tapestries and velvets range from $60 to $125 per yard, he said.
The most difficult fabric to work with, according to Griffin, is silks, which require special tension, and cow hide leather.
Much to the disdain of Griffin is what’s referred to as “recycled leather.”
“All that is … is junk; they take old belts and and shoes, send ‘em over to China, chew' em up and make a thin layer out of it and glue vinyl on top of it and they call it recycled leather,” said Griffin.
Griffin said that recycled leather does not last long at all compared to real leather.
“I got stuck when I redone a bunch of pieces for a church because it was highly recommended, 30 pieces, three years later it was peeling all off, I had to replace all of it,” he said.
Griffin said he only sells premium leather and cowhide that came off the cow.
Compared to recycled leather, Naugahyde lasts up to 20 years.
“That was a premium vinyl, occasionally we’ll have a piece come in here, my guys will take the cover off, the backside of it will say ‘U.S. Naugahyde’ on the back, stamped on there. There may be a piece that has my daddy’s name signed in it, and the vinyl on it will still be good,” he said.
Griffin has worked with needles and sewing machines all his life but has only pricked his finger a couple of times.
“You only do it one or two times, you’ll quit doing that, you’ll quit sewing over your finger,” said Griffin.
Keeping it in the family
Griffin said his youngest son worked together for a time and he eventually opened his own custom furniture shop.
Griffin’s two other sons grew up in the trade. Now, one is a violin maker, and the other one has a job elsewhere, but comes in from time to time to help out.
All his life, people have been telling Griffin that upholstering is a dying trade.
“I don’t think it will ever die because there is always a need for it, the trouble is it's probably like a lot of other hand trades, if the kids can’t do it on the computer they’re just not interested,” said Griffin.
The tools of the trade were on display in Griffin’s backshop. On Monday he demonstrated a cushion packer and how the mechanism worked to stuff stuffing into the cushion fabric.
“Today we’re blessed to have zippers, you can just zip it up, back in the day you had to take a curved needle and meticulously close it up,” Griffin said referring to a stuffed cushion.
Another major improvement to the upholstery industry was the air tacker, which uses compressed air to tack nails, instead of using a tack hammer.
Griffin said he is not an interior decorator, though he once attended a design school.
“I tried that and it was not my bag, what gives you the most pride, is to have a piece of furniture and you know it’s good and it’s ready to go to the dump and you go through it and restore and bring it back to life, that’s what gives me the most pleasure,” said Griffin.