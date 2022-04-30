New U.S. courthouse an ‘open, bright, grand space’

U.S. District Judge Corey Maze reflected on the construction project that has consumed most of his time during the past couple of years.
“My initial hope is that people love the building, both the inside and the outside,” Maze said earlier this week.
The building is, of course, the U.S. Courthouse, which has been a downtown Anniston dream for years and turned into reality during the past two (a groundbreaking ceremony that had been planned for March 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19). On May 9 the judicial home of Alabama’s Northern District will have a grand opening for the public. The celebration will include a ceremony, music from local students, a presentation of arms and two speakers who are said to be well known to Alabamians — speakers whose names have been kept a deep secret.
Visitors will be able to tour the first and third floors of the spacious facility that makes good use of the generous light allowed through great windows. Through those windows, from the third floor, people will see the land that’s nurtured the community for generations: Mount Cheaha, Coldwater Mountain, and the flatlands where Annistonians have resided and made their livings and built great industries ever since the 1870s.
Through the courthouse’s front windows its predecessor is visible, the outgoing Federal Courthouse. It first served as the city’s post office when it was built in the early years of the previous century. After a renovation, it will house Anniston’s City Hall.
Judge Maze and a staff member gave a tour this week to Anniston Main Street director Jackson Hodges and a reporter and photographer from The Anniston Star.
Hodges looked out the windows and pointed to the places where new streetlights will be installed and where workers will soon begin turning an old auto parts store on West 11th Street into a sheltered farmer’s market. He also pointed out a building that’s to serve as lodging for bicycling tourists who use the Ladiga Trail, itself soon to be extended into downtown Anniston.
Outdoors, three new signs will help to orient visitors in the history of the neighborhood. The first says “History of Block 184,” which is the ground where the new courthouse sits. The other two signs recall the many important buildings that have also sat on the block, such as a USO recreation building during World War II — later to serve as a City Auditorium, then City Hall. A building that once served as health department offices stood at the southeastern corner of the block.
A plaque on the corner of 11th and Gurnee has an audio box beneath it featuring the voice of 91-year-old Georgia Calhoun, who grew up in west Anniston and founded the local Black Heritage Festival more than 40 years ago. In the recording, she shares remembrances of the area’s history.
On the day of the open house, those who enter the first floor will pass through a revolving glass door that allows in plenty of light, as do the 25-foot windows.
“The main lobby has as much light as possible,” Maze said. “It is open and bright and a grand space.”
During the tour Wednesday, the building smelled of fresh paint and carpet as workers added finishing touches. Coming a little later will be much of the building’s artwork, created by Seattle artist Katy Stone. Her art is found in many public places, such as the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, the Facebook building in Seattle, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and many more.
The north end of the first floor is to serve those on probation for federal crimes, while the south end of the floor has a jury assembly room and an adjoining creditor meeting room. Historic photographs line the hallway between them.
The second floor, which is closed to the public, contains administrative offices for the bankruptcy division, as well as holding cells for use by the U.S. Marshals who’ll be working there.
The third floor contains the district courtroom and judge’s chambers on the north end, and the bankruptcy court room and bankruptcy judge’s chambers on the south end.
Maze pointed out materials in the building that had been bought locally, a move by the planners to help the economy.
Also happy to see the new courthouse was Tori McCarthy, Maze’s career law clerk and a relative new resident of the county.
“We are excited to have this new space to serve the public,” McCarthy said. “I like this area and it seems to be a great community.”