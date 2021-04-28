New signs keep Choccolocco Creek fish consumption advisory alive

Coosa Riverkeeper has taken on the task of setting out new signs warning Choccolocco Creek anglers to not feast on fish caught there.
Victoria Miller, fish guide coordinator for Coosa Riverkeeper, said that the Monsanto PCB debacle that left the creek polluted (along with much of the local land) decades ago still constitutes a present threat. But signs set up by the Alabama Department of Public Health at key creek access points haven’t aged well, even as the warning against eating polluted fish remains valid. Wednesday morning, Miller and members of Coosa Riverkeeper, along with sponsors and stakeholders, gathered at the creek to discuss the new signage.
One sign they saw had weathered so badly that it appeared to be a nearly blank sheet of metal. Somewhere along its lengthy lifespan, though, someone thought to shoot it with a gun — likely the most attention it had seen in years.
In other places the signs had disappeared altogether.
“So even when the signs are there, people see an old sign and think the problem must be over with by now,” Miller said a few days before heading to the site. “But we’re letting people know, yep, it’s still an issue.”
Wednesday, Miller’s group visited eight of the sites Riverkeeper means to reach, all of them on public land. Only three of the original signs remained, including the gunshot target. Next week, new signs will go up at the public sites. Miller said private landowners, including local kayaking businesses, have agreed to put up signs as well. There are fourteen signs total, Miller said.
Each advises the viewer to visit coosariver.org/fishguide for detailed information, or they can call 844-219-7475, a toll-free number, to hear an up-to-date recording of Miller’s fish advisories.
“We could tell these access points are still being used, from the fresh tire tracks,” she said. “We’re not trying to scare people or make them think there’s a new problem with the creek, but just highlight that this is an ongoing issue and that they need to protect themselves.”