New Salvation Army administrator LaShun McGrew sees the nonprofit’s needs

When the old Coca-Cola bottling plant that had once served as a homeless shelter in downtown Anniston closed in February 2019, it hurt LaShun McGrew’s heart.
A social service worker, McGrew had served as the shelter’s director for 13 years. Now that she’s the administrator for the Salvation Army’s local office, she sees other needs as well.
“I mourn that shelter because I was the director of that shelter, and I really know that this community is in need of one,” McGrew said. The old building was torn down because it had deteriorated to the point where repairs were deemed impractical.
McGrew, who has achieved the rank of sergeant in the Salvation Army, was appointed administrator about three weeks ago and said she’s enjoying the job. The Anniston post’s previous administrator and personnel were transferred to other locations.
McGrew said she is staying put.
“I won’t be transferring out, I’m going to stay here local, and I’m here local. I’ve lived in Anniston for 25 years,” she said.
McGrew’s duties include being a “face” for the Salvation Army in the community, leading fundraising efforts and operating the entire facility — along with its church.
“I love it because I love the Salvation Army and this has been my passion here in this community for 13 years,” McGrew said.
Currently, including McGrew, three employees run the facility, with one more to be hired.
“I’m trying to wrap my head around my new position and trying to get everything settled in my mind as to what is happening right now, what direction we need to go in,” McGrew said.
McGrew’s goals for the Salvation Army include reopening The Family Store that was closed in May. The thrift store helped fund the many services the Salvation Army provided.
“It was closed down in the hopes to move it to another location because when it opened back up it wasn’t growing as fast as they anticipated it to,” she said.
McGrew said she would also like to see the church that is on the campus of the Salvation Army grow and attract more youth.
“I’d like to see the Salvation Army lead first with the fact that we are a church,” McGrew said.
McGrew said that a lot of times people come into the Salvation Army and all they see are the social services.
“We want to support our people in our community in that way and we also want to show them the love of Christ as well,” McGrew said, “So I’d like to lead with Salvation Army is a church and all of the different services and things in the community that we do are borne out of the fact that we are a church.”
McGrew said the services and solace of the church are available to anyone “who walks through the door.”
“Sunday school starts at 9:45 in the morning and then we have regular Sunday morning worship meeting that start at 11 a.m.,” she said.
“When school starts back, we will start with our youth programs that is a character program for youth, all school age youth up to 17 are welcome,” she said.
McGrew said the Salvation Army has a food pantry and offers financial assistance to clients.
“That changes throughout the year based on what we have the finances to do,” McGrew said, “It’s anything from rent assistance, utility assistance, bus tickets,” whatever.”
McGrew said the numbers of people needing food from the food bank are increasing as donations are decreasing.
“The numbers there have been growing and growing and growing, which I’m sure other food banks are seeing the same,” she said.
In addition to the food bank, a food table located in front of the Salvation Army on Noble Street provides clients with perishable food.
“Everyday we put food out front and that food is gone as fast as we put it out,” she said.
“On any given day you can sit here and see them circulate around and that’s the reason we put that food and drinks out front — so that they can come by and get it, because sometimes, we know for some of them that's the food they’re going to get for the day,” McGrew said.
“Overall we’re seeing a different clientele of clients come in for food,” she said.
McGrew said that people who normally would not have been in for help have been applying for food along with utility and rent assistance.
“I’ve had many people that come in that say, ‘you know I used to donate’ and they feel like they don’t want to take away from somebody else. But they’re finding themselves in need right now, and it’s people that we haven’t generally seen before and this is working people,” she said.
McGrew said that even dual-income households that don’t qualify for food stamps are coming in for help because of the rising cost of groceries.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said he is looking forward to working with the new local leadership at the Salvation Army.
“The Salvation Army is a great organization which does so much for so many in our community,” the mayor said.
For now, McGrew will keep learning her new role as administrator as the organization keeps growing along with spreading the gospel.
“That’s our mission, to love on God’s people,” she said.
