New recreational site at McClellan opens Monday

Lake Yahou Park, Calhoun County’s latest entry into the local tourism scene, is set to open next week, offering a multitude of outdoor recreational opportunities.
A ceremonial ribbon will be cut at 10 a.m. Monday.
Julie Moss, McClellan Development Authority director, said the area has been closed since 1999, the last year Ft. McClellan was open as an Army base. She said the area has been undisturbed since that time.
Moss said crews have been putting the final touches on the park this week.
The pet-friendly park will offer fishing, picnicking, hiking and boating. The lake itself is encircled by a half-mile walking trail, but park visitors also have access to a 17-mile, multi-use trail. The multi-use trail is available for walking, running and cycling while the trail around the lake is for walking only.
The park’s features include six picnic tables, five benches around the lake, three pet waste stations, portable toilets and an information kiosk.
Moss said the park — located just a stone's throw from Veterans Memorial Parkway off of Iron Mountain Road — is close to the community.
“It’s a nice, beautiful, serene place; it’s a place to take your kids and go fishing, teach them about fishing, have a picnic with family or friends or go ride your bikes or run, just a nice place for family and friends to get together,” Moss said.
The eight-acre freshwater lake is stocked with hundreds of largemouth bass, copperhead bluegills and fathead minnows.
Lake Yahou offers catch-and-release fishing with a $5 MDA fishing license. These can be purchased at the MDA office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony can purchase their license on-site at Lake Yahou Park.
A state fishing license is not required to fish at the lake. MDA officials are requesting exact change for the fishing license. The only live bait anglers are allowed to use are worms and crickets.
Though swimming is not allowed, visitors can experience the lake in their own non-motorized boat, such as a kayak, canoe or pedal boat.
Despite the proximity of equine activity, horses are not permitted in the park. They must be left at the tie-up line on the Calhoun County Horse Trail property.
Activities not permitted:
— Swimming in Lake Yahou
— Camping and building fires along with cooking grills
— Hunting
— Possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages
— Using glass or breakable containers
— Biking, riding horses or driving motorized vehicles on the lake walking trail
— Possession of firearms
— Shooting off fireworks
— Use of any metal detection equipment
— Recreational vehicles such as ATVs, four-wheelers, minibikes, motor scooters