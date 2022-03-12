New property ordinance aims for accountability

An ordinance that took effect in Anniston this week requires registration of vacant and abandoned properties in an effort to hold property owners accountable for their condition.
The registry will provide the city with contact information associated with the owners of abandoned, foreclosed and vacant properties. The city contracted MuniReg, LLC — a third-party vendor — to administer the registry on the city’s behalf.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks said Friday that the goal of the registry is to make downtownand the rest of the city a better place.
“If someone is interested in opening a business downtown or doing something downtown we have a way of reaching out to someone,” Folks said.
“This actually makes people who have abandoned buildings understand that they are on the radar,” Folks said, “We’re just going to do all we can to make sure that it’s better and we don’t have as much blight and abandoned buildings, especially downtown.”
Folks said the database will enable the city to hold owners accountable by charging a fee for their abandoned property to be listed there, with the hope being that owners will pay more attention to their properties.
According to the ordinance, which was passed in October, “vacant” is applied to any commercial, industrial or residential property that has no legal resident or tenant. Evidence of vacancy includes overgrown or dead vegetation, accumulation of fliers, mail or trash, disconnected utilities, absence of window coverings or furniture and statements by neighbors, delivery persons or government employees.
Once a property has been deemed vacant, the property owner and/or creditor will have 15 days to register it as a vacant property with the building and safety division of the city of Anniston.
The registration fee for commercial vacant buildings is $400 per year and for residential buildings the fee is $200 per year.
Jackson Hodges, city of Anniston’s public information officer, said the owner or creditor of a vacant or residential property is required to conduct regular inspections at least once per month to ensure the property is compliant with all city building, housing and property maintenance codes.
The building and safety division may require expedited maintenance actions in certain emergency situations, such as vandalism, unsecured entranceways, and criminal activity.
If the property has any violations the owner or creditor will have seven days to remedy the violation once notified by the city.
The ordinance states that the owner’s or creditor’s failure to remedy the violation within the specified time shall be an offense against the city and shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
Hodges said the registration fees will help offset the cost incurred by the city’s building and safety division in their efforts to monitor and address the vacant properties. “Ultimately, the utilization of this vacant property registry will greatly aid in encouraging the repair and rehabilitation of vacant and abandoned properties, thus contributing to the stabilization of surrounding property value and the public safety of our communities,” Hodges said.
Properties exempt from the registry along with the associated fees include the following:
— The property is habitable wherein all building systems are in sound working order which is evidenced by the issuance of a certificate of occupancy.
— An owner submits plans to the building and safety division demonstrating that the property will be rehabilitated and restored to productive use and occupancy within twelve months following the initial property registration.
— An owner certifies to the building and safety division that the vacancy is a result of damage from a natural disaster in the previous six months and the owner is actively seeking insurance assistance to rehabilitate the property.
— An owner certifies the vacancy is a result of a fire in the past thirty days and the owner is actively seeking insurance proceeds to rehabilitate the property.
— An owner certifies to the designated municipal official that the vacancy is not an abandonment and is utilized as a vacation home.
— An owner is on active duty with any branch of the U.S. Armed Services.
Folks said he wants property owners to understand that any correspondence they get from MuniReg is legitimate.
“We want to make sure when people get this name they don’t think it’s just a con,” Folke said, “ It’s not a scam, this is just another one of those tools in our toolbox that we’re trying to get to make Anniston better.”
The full ordinance can be read at:
Upon receiving an email or phone contact from MuniReg, any property owner who would like an exemption or would like to dispute the “vacant” designation can call MuniReg at 866-686-4734, extension 1. The city of Anniston’s code enforcement department can also answer questions about the registry at: 256-231-7733.