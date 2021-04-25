New playground built in honor of daughter killed in Oxford wreck

Sunday was all about toddler Lucy Bryan for members of Anniston First United Methodist Church. Lucy, whose fourth birthday anniversary was last week, got a new playground.
“We just came up with the idea and you made it happen,” her father, Kyle, said to the congregation. “You did it because you loved our Lucy.”
Lucy died in September after a car collided head-on with her family’s minivan. Kyle Bryan, an associate pastor at the church, said they had just been at Choccolocco Park in Oxford before the wreck.
The Bryans, along with their fellow congregants at the church, held a service to dedicate the playground in her honor. Dozens of people were there, and the air was filled with the laughter and shrieking of the children who played on it.
Her parents said playing was their daughter’s favorite thing to do. So it was only natural, they said, to start fundraising for the playground after she died last year. Though Lucy’s death was a tragedy, Leann Bryan said, Sunday was a joyous day.
“We’re choosing to be joyful,” she said.
Kyle Bryan said the family requested money to build the playground instead of flowers for Lucy’s funeral. Flowers don’t last, he said, but this will.
The new structure was decked with butterflies and was topped with different-colored glass panels, which reflected a different color and different times of the day. Lucy’s aunt and uncle gifted her caterpillars for her last birthday, and she watched with fascination as they metamorphosed, the family said. She ended up taking them on the family’s beach trip, where they emerged from their cocoons. One landed on her before they flew away.
They didn’t realize at the time how meaningful that moment would be, the Bryans said.
Nearby, a large plastic frog sat, a reminder of the frogs she would check on every evening at her family’s old house.
“Lucy loved all things creepy,” her mother, Leann, said.
They gave out pink and purple cupcakes, each topped with an iridescent butterfly, and sang “Jesus Loves Me.” They sang that song when she died and at her funeral, too, the Bryans said.
“We think of Lucy when we sing that song,” Kyle Bryan said.
They and the church are still raising money to add more equipment. Hopefully, he said, it’ll be a place of joy for many.
“We can only hope that other people in the community will be able to use it,” he said. “We want to reach as many people as possible.”