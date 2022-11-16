New museum exhibit expected to be ready this summer

Within 32 weeks, or around the end of June, the installation of a new interactive children's exhibit should be complete at the Anniston Museum of Natural History.
The Anniston City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to award a bid in the amount of $149,700 to a company known as Relative Scale to create the interactive software design services for “Force Factory,” the name of the exhibit. The company, based in Raleigh, N.C., creates digital products and experiences for museums and institutions.
Alan Robison, Anniston Museum and Gardens director, said the exhibit will be gorgeous once it’s complete.
“It’s going to be wonderful, it’s going to be a wonderful opportunity for parents, children, grandchildren, their friends to see, learn by doing with hands-on interactive exhibits,” Robison said.
Robison said Force Factory will “talk about the forces of nature.”
“It’s going to be great and we’re looking forward greatly to sharing these stories with the public and seeing this all come to fruition,” he said.
The 1,200-square-foot installation will introduce kids (and adults who enjoy fun) to simulated forces of wind, water, air, fire and more when it’s completed. The permanent exhibit will take the place of the current nature-themed kids room, though some features — such as a bigger, newer, rumbling earthquake floor — will modernize old favorites from the space.
Force Factory will incorporate STEAM standards — science, technology, engineering, art and math — elements throughout the exhibit, with immersive experiences at the core. Those standards are from the State of Alabama course of study.
In other business, the council presented a proclamation to Iota Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for its half-century of service to Anniston.
Two of the original charter members, Carol Yarbrough and Anna Washington, along with other members of the sorority posed for photos with the council after Mayor Jack Draper read the proclamation.
In congratulatory matters, Linda Peters, chairwoman of Calhoun County Veterans Organization Inc., thanked the council, city officials, the Anniston street department, Anniston PARD, Anniston public works, Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles and others for helping with the Veterans Day Parade last week.
“We couldn't do without the city,” Peters said.
The council unanimously passed two ordinances rezoning properties.
— Rezoned property at 50 Cave Road from Suburban Neighborhood 2 to Suburban Corridor.
— Rezoned property at 103 S. Wilmer from Urban Neighborhood 1 to Suburban Corridor.
During council comments, Demetric “DD” Roberts reminded everyone to attend the Anniston High School football game Friday night when the Bulldogs entertain Andalusia in the third round of the AHSAA playoffs.
Roberts also spoke about a contentious meeting between the Anniston Board of Education and the Anniston City Council last week, trying to calm the waters.
“I don’t think there’s nothing in Anniston that can’t be solved by sitting down and talking to each other and finding a resolution for whatever we have,” Roberts said.
“I think if we sit down and talk to each other we should be able to find a common path in dealing with the facts and not just emotions,” he said.