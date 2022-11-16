 Skip to main content
ANNISTON CITY COUNCIL

New museum exhibit expected to be ready this summer

The Anniston City Council poses with members of Iota Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Tuesday night during a meeting. A proclamation from the council praised the sorority for 50 years of service to the city. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Within 32 weeks, or around the end of June, the installation of a new interactive children's exhibit should be complete at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. 

The Anniston City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to award a bid in the amount of $149,700 to a company known as Relative Scale to create the interactive software design services for “Force Factory,” the name of the exhibit. The company, based in Raleigh, N.C., creates digital products and experiences for museums and institutions.