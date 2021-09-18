New Harvest members announce worship plans

The fire that burned down most of New Harvest Christian Center in north Anniston Sept. 10 has not destroyed the spirit of the congregation.
On Sunday, church members will meet at 11 a.m. at The Life Center Church, 401 Chestnut Ave, Anniston.
“We will meet there until October when we begin worshipping at either the Carver Community Center or the South Highland Center,” the Rev. James Patterson said.
Patterson said fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire, but perhaps the church’s leaders will know within the week.
Patterson encourages supporters and others to contribute to their GoFundMe account to help replace their building because the insurance will not replace the 20,000-square-foot facility. Thus far, contributors have raised $1,900.