 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

New firm to help Anniston drum up business

Anniston has a new “coach” in town, but this one is not concerned with X’s and O’s. It’s a firm where the expertise lies in dollars and cents.   

The city of Anniston recently approved a one-year partnership with a nationally known retail consulting, market research and development firm called The Retail Coach. Its mission will be to develop a retail recruitment strategy to bring new business opportunities to Anniston. The cost to the city is not to exceed $42,000 for the first year. 