New federal courthouse to serve the courts, the public, tourists

Anticipated for many years, the grand opening of Anniston’s new U.S. Courthouse is expected to take place this spring or summer.
The exterior of the classically styled structure at 12th and Gurnee has been completed. What remains to be done, according to U.S. District Judge Corey Maze, is landscaping, installation of interior walls and creating the interior décor.
There’s more to the site than just the massive building, though. Based on Maze’s description, it will be integral to its neighborhood in a way that the present Federal Building — originally erected as the city’s post office — is not.
“We will have trees and outdoor benches,” Maze said. “There will be historical signage that starts on the south end of the building, close to Downing’s and the Freedom Riders Monument, and goes around the sidewalk and into the building.
“The signage will show the history of this section of town. We want people to be excited and come back downtown.”
Maze has a special interest in seeing that vision through. A graduate of Auburn University who obtained his law degree at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., he left his job in Montgomery with the Alabama Attorney General’s office to serve as judge at the new courthouse.
The judge has connections to the northern district that have inspired him to make the building attractive not only to the federal court system but also to the public and tourists.
Those tourists will have something to see: The section of western Anniston near the new courthouse has borne witness to much local history. Not only was the area once a bustling industrial district, it also has connections to the civil rights movement. The events leading to the bus-burning in 1961, for example, began just half a block away.
The courthouse site itself was once home to the county health department in one building and, in another, a USO recreation center that opened in the spring of 1942. The recreation center was adapted to be the City Auditorium after the war, and later still was renovated to become Anniston City Hall.
But those functions are ghosts in the past. This week, Maze drove to Birmingham with an eye toward how things will look in the future. He was to meet with interior decorators and with representatives from a company that refines Sylacauga marble, the prized mineral that will be used twice behind the judicial benches in two main courtrooms. A third marble wall will lead into the district courtroom.
“It is Alabama white marble and has those beautiful grayish-blue veins running through it.” Maze said. “I wanted to have Sylacauga marble because the city is part of our district.”
The stone has brought fame to the state in the manner it’s used by builders and sculptors throughout the world.
Maze is from Centre, and, as a child, he often came to Fort McClellan with his mother who shopped at the commissary once located there.
“When I interviewed for this job, one of their selling points was to look for someone to move to Anniston and be a part of this building project,” Maze said. “The interviewers were looking for someone to be a part of this city and stay here for a long time. I am forty-four years old and hope to be in this seat for the next twenty-one years and maybe longer. This has been like coming home for me.”
In addition to the typical courtrooms that one finds in a federal building, the new one will have, for the first time in Calhoun County, five holding cells for those charged with committing federal crimes. The cells will be a part of the U.S. Marshal's office.
Before this addition, those charged with federal crimes, their lawyers, their family members and potential jurors had to travel to Birmingham.
In 2016, Congress appropriated more than $42 million for the new building. Already, the construction alone has had a financial effect on Anniston and Calhoun County.
Carolyn Henderson, president of the Calhoun County Commission, said a new federal courthouse was keenly needed.
“This is great because the current federal courthouse needs to be larger,” she said, “and it needs to move from Noble Street because of the parking issue. Now, people will feel more comfortable because they have a parking place. The new courthouse will have a great impact on Anniston and surrounding counties.”
Upon entering the new building, visitors will find themselves in a front lobby with a security station. They will then walk into the probation office, which is currently housed in Gadsden. The employees there will be among the 50 or so employees required to operate the new courthouse.
The first floor will have public hallways, a jury assembly room and a creditor meeting room. The wall between the two rooms is retractable and can be opened for a larger space.Half of the second floor will be the U.S. Marshal’s office, and half will be the bankruptcy court offices.
The third floor will contain the district court and bankruptcy court’s courtrooms, as well as offices for judges and staff.
One more historical point of interest in the building will be a carved stone eagle, cut away from the wall above a front door of the former building and saved. Maze said the eagle’s new home will be on the front side of the staircase of the new building.