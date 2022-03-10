New federal courthouse to open May 9

The grand opening of the new federal courthouse is set for May 9, Jackson Hodges, the director for Anniston Main Street and the city’s Public Information Officer, told the Calhoun County Historical Society this week.
Addressing a meeting attended by about 40 members and visitors, Hodges said several activities are in the works in connection with the building’s long-awaited opening.
Speaking generally about his job, Hodges shared information about recent developments that he said motivate him to help Anniston fulfill its potential.
“Anniston is like the Giving Tree to me,” Hodges said, referring to the children’s book about how a “mother tree” gives all to sustain the boy she loves. “The city gives me what I need.”
Hodges explained how interested parties can visit the websitewww.annistonal.gov and click on the word “Departments” and then the words “Main Street” to find the guidelines about how businesses and individuals within historical districts can obtain financial assistance and tax breaks to improve, maintain and preserve their buildings.
“People are seeking the small-city feel,” Hodges said. “They want to engage in history, ecotourism and to just get out and about.”
The Anniston Historical Preservation Commission meets on the third Saturday of every month to discuss ways to review and approve the Certificate of Appropriateness and to help owners of these buildings and lots in the historical districts. However, some people make changes without consulting the commission first, and they miss out on the financial breaks available to them.
Hodges hinted at many upcoming improvements. For instance, he talked about turning the lot on 11th and Noble Street into a civic center green space with vendors, a market and trees.
Projects such as planting flowers and painting trash cans, Hodges said, “can make a big difference. We have already put down the deposits to scrape and paint the street poles and have the pressure washing done on the sidewalks. These should start soon and be ready for the Noble Street Festival.”
Just this year, downtown Anniston added eight new businesses and 17 new jobs. Hodges said he hopes to see many new trees and green spaces in the area around the courthouse.
“If it takes me being the one watering the trees,” Hodges said, “I’ll do it.”
He also said individuals and companies are inquiring about revitalizing old and vacant buildings, such as the former Winn Dixie building that faces Alabama 202.
“We want to put money in Anniston,” Hodges said.
The goal of the Main Street organization is to improve the safety and walkability of the downtown area. The lighting has been upgraded, and eight security cameras have been ordered and are to be installed soon, Hodges told the group.
“Within the next year, we will see many improvements,” Hodges said. “I am thankful for the team around me because it takes a team effort working alongside city staff and its leadership to get these things done.”