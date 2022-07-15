New Federal Courthouse schedules first two trials

U.S. District Judge Corey Maze scheduled the first trial for the new Federal Courthouse in downtown Anniston this week.
Maze set the second for Aug. 8 at the 12th Street and Gurnee Avenue facility.
“We expect to bring in 40 or so potential jurors,” Maze said, “along with lawyers and the parties. I hope they are excited about being the first group. We are excited for them to come.”
Apart from judicial matters, Maze met Tuesday with Katy Stone, the artist chosen to enhance the building’s three-story foyer that fronts Gurnee Avenue. He gave her a tour of the entire new courthouse and the city.
“It was her first visit to Anniston,” Maze said. “She liked the mountains, geography and city, and she really enjoyed the tour. The work will take many months before we see the installation.”
The courthouse’s grand opening took place on May 9, with U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby as guest speaker. Maze praised him for the work he’d done in obtaining the $40 million funding for the 63,000 square-foot building.
Maze, who assisted with the planning and design of the courthouse, said he hopes that the first day will go smoothly.
“We designed the courthouse with the public in mind,” he said. “It’s a very inviting space.”
Stone was unable to give any details of the type of artwork she plans to create.
“I am still in the very initial stages of this process,” she said in an email.
Stone received her BFA in Drawing, Painting and Printmaking from Iowa State University, and her MFA in Painting from the University of Washington. She lives and works in Seattle.
Stone has exhibited nationally and internationally at galleries in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver and Vienna.