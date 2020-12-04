New Cooper Homes five years away — if all goes well

Construction on a replacement for the Cooper Homes public housing complex could begin as early as December 2022 and should be complete by June 2025, according to the latest version of the Anniston Housing Authority’s five-year plan.
To meet that schedule, though, housing officials will likely have to persuade the Alabama Housing Finance Authority to waive some of its environmental requirements for the site. That hasn’t happened yet, Housing Authority director Sonny McMahand said Thursday.
“I’m as frustrated as anybody in the room with this process,” McMahand said.
McMahand spoke to a crowd of about a dozen socially distanced people Thursday at Constantine Homes. The Housing Authority announced the event as a public meeting to discuss the authority’s five-year plan — but the real topic at hand was Cooper, the public housing complex that was demolished in 2018.
An earlier version of the five-year plan drew backlash from some local residents because it contained no clear timetable to rebuild Cooper.
Years ago, city leaders saw a Cooper rebuild as part of a larger effort to revitalize western Anniston. The 102-unit complex would be replaced by a smaller number of houses for elderly people, and the Housing Authority would fill out some of the abandoned properties in the surrounding neighborhoods with single-family homes for low-income people.
Anniston’s history got in the way. In 2019, and environmental survey of the site found toxic PCBs under some of the demolished buildings, and industrial waste — what McMahand calls “pipe dust” from Anniston’s long-gone pipe shops — in the soil at the site.
That contamination threatened the Housing Authority’s chance to get funding for the rebuild through the Alabama Housing Finance Authority. Housing Authority officials have already been to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to work out a cleanup plan, but so far, McMahand said, the finance officials have yet to agree accept what McMahand calls an “engineered solution” to the problems at the Cooper site.
The delay in rebuilding has been frustrating for community activists such as Rev. Freddy Rimpsey, who fault the city for emptying the housing complex before the rebuilding plan was greenlighted.
“If I was going to build a house, I’d get my financing first,” Rimpsey said at the meeting.
Rimpsey said the Cooper teardown diluted Black political power in Anniston by moving Cooper residents who had lived in the city’s mostly-Black Ward 3. Some of Cooper’s former residents received vouchers for rent — vouchers would allow the to rent outside city limits if they want to.
“We fought hard to get Black wards established,” Rimpsey said.
McMahand said much of the talk about Cooper residents leaving Anniston has been exaggerated. Cooper was home to only 80 families, he said. Most moved to other Housing Authority locations which are mostly in Wards 2 and 3. Of the 28 who took vouchers, two left the state, but the rest moved to ZIP codes that are at least partly in Anniston.
McMahand said the timetable for the rebuild was complicated by decisions made years earlier. City and school leaders in 2013 asked the Housing Authority to consider tearing down Cooper so the site could house a new middle school. That plan never got off the ground, but it led to the authority approaching the demolition date still unclear about whether it would rebuild housing on the site.
McMahand said there are other options to pay for the Cooper rebuild, if AHFA funding falls through. The Housing Authority could dip into reserve funds if federal officials approve. It could seek a standard bank loan or ask the city for help, among other options, McMahand said.
McMahand said similar problems could arise down the road with attempts to redevelop sites such as Washington Homes and Parkwin Homes. Washington, he said, is in a flood plain and likely has environmental issues and Parkwin is not far from a pipe foundry.
“I’m finding out about a lot of things I did not know,” said Ward 2 Councilman D.D. Roberts, who attended the meeting. Roberts, who was elected in October, said he expects the council will discuss ways to help with the Cooper project.
At least one of the city’s rebuilding plans is still on track. McMahand said the Housing Authority expects to complete the legal paperwork it needs to begin redevelopment of Barber Terrace on Jan. 7, with work on the project to begin immediately afterward.