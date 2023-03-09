New company, new procedures coming this fall for Anniston school bus riders

Beginning this fall Anniston city school students will be riding on brand-new school buses that include high-tech features.
During a called meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Anniston Board of Education voted to approve a three-year contract with REP Transportation Company.
The current contract with STS Transportation ends on the last day of school this spring semester.
Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill said that each student will have a radio frequency identification card that will track the students and let the parent or guardian know if the bus is running late. The RFD card will also track discipline issues that have been a recent problem on some of the bus routes.
One major change will be that bus routes will be destination-based, meaning all the students headed to a particular neighborhood will be picked up at different schools before the driver takes the children to that location. This will serve to reduce the number of buses needed, and reduce costs, because only one bus will be used for a given route.
Hill said that the school system receives $1.3 million from the state for transportation and the school system has to kick in $700-$800 thousand dollars in additional money to make up for the lack of funding. Hill expects another cut in state transportation funding is probably looming on the horizon.
Hill said the amount of the new contract has not been hammered out yet and negotiations will begin on Thursday. Hill expects the new contract to stay in the same ballpark as the current one, or around $2 million per year.
LaToya Campbell, director of federal programs and transportation for Anniston city schools, said that REP Transportation Company has excellent reviews. She said that Huntsville’s city system uses that company, as does a district in southern Mississippi.
“The people that I did talk to, they have had extensive experience with them, they raved about how well they worked with the board of education, how well they were able to solve problems that they had, they were extremely happy,” Campbell told the board.
Campbell said if REP is awarded the contract they will outfit the school system with all new buses that will include air conditioning.
“Each bus is equipped with Wifi, they have a RFD card, each student has to check-in, check-out out of the bus, there won’t be anybody getting on routes that they’re not supposed to,” Campbell said, “There will be an app available where a parent or guardian can track exactly where that bus is, and they (REP) will handle the communication of letting the parent/guardians when the bus routes will be late.”
Campbell said that REP pays their drivers “significantly more” than the current vendor does and the drivers will have several incentive packages.
Campbell said since there will only be one bus for all the students there will be assigned seating for students based on their grade level.
In other business, the board approved the monthly personnel recommendations and approved a bid for a child nutrition programs transit van from Sunny King Ford.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.