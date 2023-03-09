 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

New company, new procedures coming this fall for Anniston school bus riders

Beginning this fall Anniston city school students will be riding on brand-new school buses that include high-tech features.

During a called meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Anniston Board of Education voted to approve a three-year contract with REP Transportation Company. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.