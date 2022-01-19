New brew pub looks toward February opening, City Council learns

The Coldwater Mountain Brew Pub, a private business occupying a prominent property in downtown Anniston, is one step closer to opening now that the Anniston City Council has approved its liquor license.
The brew pub is located at 1208 Walnut Ave. in the former L&N Railroad freight building, which was built in 1885. In more recent times it was home to LeMama’s restaurant and, for six years up until 2019, Cheaha Brewing Company.
Jason Wilson — CEO of Coldwater Mountain Brew Pub and one of three partners in the operation — was at the City Council meeting Tuesday night and told council members he hopes to have the business open by Valentine’s Day. Wilson is in a partnership with Earlon McWhorter and Tommy Stevens to revitalize the building and give it new life.
“We’re really, really excited to be putting this project together, we’ve been working hard for the past seven months or so to completely revitalize and renovate the L&N freight house building,” Wilson said.
Wilson, founder of the Back Forty Beer Company in Gadsden, said the Coldwater Mountain bike trails and the Chief Ladiga Trail were attractions that helped sway him to choose Anniston for his business venture.
Wilson said that $800,000 have been spent on the property to date and he expects to spend another $200,000 once the business is opened.
Wilson said that the brewing process will begin once the business gets its ABC license — by the end of this week, he hopes. An executive chef has been hired who previously worked at the Optimist restaurant in Atlanta, Wilson said.
Wilson said he will do his part to help drive ecotourism in the area. The brew pub will be a gateway to the Chief Ladiga Trail, which will run right behind the business once the trail extension project is completed.
Wilson said he also has a goal of extending the Appalachian Trail system to downtown Anniston. He said he’s working with a PR firm to help promote the idea of extending the trail from Springer Mountain, Ga., to Anniston.
“That’s not an easy task as you can imagine but we’ve been known to take on some pretty bold plans before in the past,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the brew pub will offer 160 seats inside the property and 175 seats outside the property.
In other business, the City Council unanimously approved its consent agenda:
— To purchase one 2022 Super Duty F-250 or comparable model for the Anniston Police Department to Sunny King Ford in the amount of $66,165.00.
— Approval of the bid for fabrication of the Anniston Museum of Natural History hands-on exhibit Force Factory to Southern Customs Exhibits in the amount of $439,924.00.
— Approval of a resolution amending a previous resolution designating Juneteenth as a city holiday. Now the city holiday will fall on the same date as the Federal Juneteenth holiday observance.
— Authorization of $7,500 to fund an economic development impact study of the Camp McClellan horse trails. The county is matching the amount to fund the study to be completed by Jacksonville State University.
During a work session that preceded the formal meeting the council discussed purchasing property to expand the Anniston Fire Training Center located on McClellan Boulevard
The council also heard from Jeff Sommer with Retail Strategies that has a contract with the city to help recruit businesses to the Model City.
Sommer told the council that the area around the new Aldi grocery store has attracted interest from other investors.
“Retailers want to see other retailers doing good,” Sommer said.
Sommer said a national chain “hamburger concept” business is interested in locating near the Aldi grocery store.