New audio posts let Freedom Riders tell their story in Anniston

As the Greyhound bus turned into Gurnee Avenue in Anniston on May 14, 1961, and a crowd awaited them, Hank Thomas knew they were going to be in for a rough time.
“Everyone on that bus was very quiet,” Thomas said. “I think we were all thinking the same thing: What are we in for?”
Thomas’ voice Friday could be heard at the site where the bus was met by the crowd. There, a mural of the bus is now affixed to a building next to the former Greyhound station on Gurnee Avenue, detailing the encounter of the Anniston Freedom Riders that day. And Thomas’s voice, relating that encounter, came from a new solar-powered audio post designed to allow visitors to hear the story in his words for years to come.
On Friday, the Freedom Riders Park committee, co-chaired by original Freedom Rider Bill Harbour of Piedmont and JSU’s Pete Conroy, unveiled two of the posts in the city, with narration from Thomas and Charles Person, a Freedom Rider native to Atlanta, on what they experienced that day.
The Freedom Riders were civil rights demonstrators who tested a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to integrate interstate bus travel in the 1960s. The bus station was designated as part of a national monument in 2017 by President Barack Obama and is maintained by the National Park Service.
Also in attendance Friday were state Rep. Barbara Boyd, who established the committee, Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, Calhoun County Commissioner Fred Wilson and Earl Warren, the director of development at Jacksonville State University.
Telling the story
The audio post with Thomas’s account is located just outside the Greyhound Bus Depot, where a Ku Klux Klan-led mob of about 50 men attacked the bus. Person’s audio post is located outside the former Trailways Bus Station on Noble Street, where, hours after the Greyhound bus was attacked, Person’s bus was also targeted.
“This is a progression in telling the nationally-acclaimed story of the Freedom Riders,” Conroy said.
On that day, which fell on Mother’s Day, the Greyhound bus of interracial demonstrators, including Thomas, arrived at the bus station in Anniston that Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m., where they discovered the station locked.
“I had no idea how rough it was gonna be, but as the bus pulled into its loading and unloading area and that crowd of men started yelling and screaming, the bus driver himself was very afraid,” Thomas said.
The bus driver, according to Thomas, said, “Look boys, the only thing I did was drive the bus here.” The driver then exited the bus, out of fear he would be attacked, and locked the doors behind him so no one from the outside could get on, Thomas said.
Moments later, a mob led by Ku Klux Klan leader William Chapel and armed with pipes, chains and bats, terrorized the demonstrators, smashing the bus’ windows, slashing its tires and denting the sides of the bus.
“Then, they started to rock the bus,” Thomas said. “A large Greyhound bus was being rocked by men outside.”
After a call to then-U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy, Greyhound found a driver who agreed to drive the bus to Birmingham, Thomas said.
“We did not know at the time that the bus tires had been cut,” he said. “So, the driver got on and tried to drive away.”
The bus could not travel faster than around 15 mph since the tires had been slashed, Thomas explained, and there were three or four cars in front of the bus and a line of cars behind the bus.
“I don’t know why they were doing that, but I soon found out, because they knew that the tires had been cut and it was just gonna be a matter of time before the bus would have to come to a stop,” he said.
The next attack
The bus eventually stopped a few miles down Alabama 202 in front of a country store where another crowd had gathered, Thomas said.
“They’d come from church,” he said. “They had their children with them and they were there to see that the Freedom Riders get killed.”
Thomas compared the moment to a story he read about Jewish people in a village in Poland in 1943, where he said Germans rounded up the Jews in that town, trapped them in a synagogue and set the building on fire. When a little boy witnessed the fire, he ran to a local Catholic church and yelled, “They’re burning the Jews,” according to Thomas, where the priest then dismissed service so that the church-goers could watch the Jewish people burn in that synagogue.
“That’s what I thought of some 20 years later when I read the story entitled Troubled Memory,” he said.
“I will never forget those moments,” Thomas concluded.
Hours later, Person, who spoke at the unveiling of the solar audio posts via telephone call, was on a Trailways bus with other Freedom Riders traveling from Atlanta when a group of Klansmen boarded the bus.
After arriving in Anniston, the bus driver announced to the passengers that he would not move the bus until the Black students moved to the back of the bus, according to Person.
“At that point, about eight Klansmen got on the bus,” Person said. “They started beating us, punching us, forcing us toward the aisle.”
Person noted that once the Riders were in the midway of the bus, two white Riders came to their aid, which upset the Klansmen. He said that one of them was “knocked to the floor” and “stomped ... in his chest,” while the other sustained a beating that covered the floor in blood.
“So, here we were as students, being forced towards the back of the bus, slipping on James’ blood and it was just a mess,” he said.
Once the bus became resegregated, the Klansmen proceeded to taunt the riders all the way to their stop in Birmingham.
“Had we been attacked and our bus burned, I don’t know that we would have had the energy or the strength to survive,” Person said.
Progress made
At the unveiling of his audio post, Person said via telephone that everyone must remember the events of May 14, 1961.
“But it’s probably more important that we look at Anniston today and see the progress that we have made, relationships we have established,” he said.
Person described an organization known as the Freedom Riders Training Institute that would help guide a present-day discussion on demonstrations.
“All in all, it will let us all be able to celebrate our First Amendment rights, peacefully, and we can get out people who have grievances who can reach the seats of power and work toward solutions instead of justice leading these demonstrations in the street,” he said.