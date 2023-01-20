New Anniston recycling stations announced

Two new recycling stations established by the city of Anniston are now available for public use. They’re found in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center at 1615 Noble Street and the Norwood Hodges Community Center at 3125 Spring Valley Road.
These stations will accept cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs.
These stations are not to be confused with the disposal-day roll-offs which occur on specific days of the month. City officials say the new stations have already been used incorrectly and further abuse of the stations will lead to either their removal or their transition to cardboard-only stations.
The two stations will be available 24/7; however, at times they will have to be emptied and will be unavailable until returned to site.
City officials remind station users to keep all recyclables free of food and liquid and to never put recyclables in containers or bags. These stations must be used properly, otherwise recycling centers will not accept their contents when they are taken to be recycled.
