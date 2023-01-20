 Skip to main content
New Anniston recycling stations announced

Two new recycling stations established by the city of Anniston are now available for public use. They’re found in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center at 1615 Noble Street and the Norwood Hodges Community Center at 3125 Spring Valley Road.

These stations will accept cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.