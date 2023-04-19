 Skip to main content
National Park Service seeks new chief for Freedom Riders monument

Superintendent Butcher departing for Virginia

Kris Butcher, National Park Service  superintendent of the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston and the Birmingham Civil Rights Monument, is stepping down from that position to become the new superintendent of Manassas National Battlefield Park in Virginia. He was at the Anniston City Council work session Tuesday. 

Kris Butcher, National Park Service superintendent of the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston and the Birmingham Civil Rights Monument, is stepping down from that position to become the new superintendent  of Manassas National Battlefield Park in Virginia.

During an Anniston City Council work session Tuesday night, the council learned that Bill Reilly, another employee of the National Park Service, will become the interim superintendent until a permanent replacement can be found. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.