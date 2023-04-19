National Park Service seeks new chief for Freedom Riders monument

Kris Butcher, National Park Service superintendent of the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston and the Birmingham Civil Rights Monument, is stepping down from that position to become the new superintendent of Manassas National Battlefield Park in Virginia.
During an Anniston City Council work session Tuesday night, the council learned that Bill Reilly, another employee of the National Park Service, will become the interim superintendent until a permanent replacement can be found.
“This is one of the most bittersweet things I’ve ever had to do,” Butcher told the council.
Butcher said that “incredible work” has been done in the last four years in Anniston and he hopes the partnerships with the city and others can continue.
During Butcher’s time as superintendent, according to an NPS press release, he led a team to build strong community partnerships, develop the parks’ first general management plans, create educational programs and help the city of Birmingham welcome visitors and athletes for the World Games in 2022.
NPS deputy regional director Lance Hatten was at the meeting and thanked Butcher for his service.
“We’re going to miss Kris. It is somewhat bittersweet, we’re sad to see Kris go as I trust all of you are, but we’re also happy for him because he remains a part of the National Park Service family,” Hatten said.
Hatten said that in early May a job listing will be posted and hopefully within 60 days a selection can be made.
“You can only imagine that it is a long process and we are eager to get the best person, the most talented and skilled person and the best leader to fill Kris’s shoes,” Hatten said.
Butcher told the council that by October 1, construction and restoration of the bus station and another building known as the mural building will commence. The ribbon-cutting for the completed park is slated within two years, he said.
The Freedom Riders National Monument was established by President Barack Obama in January 2017 to commemorate the Freedom Riders during the civil rights movement.
Councilman Jay Jenkins thanked the park service for its efforts to develop the national monument and the city’s partnership with the NPS.
“We're very thankful to have a national monument in our community, we appreciate your investment,” Jenkins said.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper complimented Butcher on his tenure as superintendent.
“For you, thank you, we have appreciated getting to know you, you are a great guy, we know that the park service will remain in good hands, but like they said, we’re very thankful for the partnership,” the mayor said.
Jenkins brought up some concerns about the city’s airbnb ordinance.
“We’ve got one in one of the neighborhoods that I represent that has been a source of consternation with at least one of the neighbors,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the concerns that affect permanent residents include property values, traffic flow and the activity at the airbnb property.
Jenkins would like to see language added to the current ordinance that would address quality of life for permanent residents so that they would not be negatively affected by airbnb occupancy.
Jenkins said he understands the importance of the airbnb during certain events including Talladega race week and various cycling events.
“I don’t want to take that away in any way, but I do want to ensure that we are making strides to protect our permanent residents,” Jenkins said.
During the formal meeting the council approved the following:
— Approved an increase of $29,451.60 to the Noble Street Park project.
— Reappointed Jean Ann Oglesby and Karen Crokett to the Anniston-Calhoun County Library Board and appointed Anna Washington to the library board.
The council also unanimously approved a bid for $1,376,067 to Hurst Construction for site preparations and infrastructure for Phase 1 of the new FAA aircraft rescue and firefighting facility at the Anniston airport.
Anniston Fire Department Chief Jeff Waldrep said the facility will train airport firefighters who need a special certification (and annual recertification with a live burn) to work at an airport.
“That’s what this facility will be set up for, so basically we will have a mock-up 737 jet that you can burn in 18 different locations and we will provide the training,” Waldrep said.
Waldrep said the city received a $2 million grant from the state to fund the facility.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.