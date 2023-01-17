 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Mutual shooting claims two lives Monday

Anniston police are investigating a shooting from Monday night that claimed the lives of two individuals, according to officials. 

Local police say the two men were involved in a shooting at each other, officials learned during the course of an investigation.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.