Music on tap for Juneteenth at Zinn Park

To celebrate Juneteenth Anniston is hosting a Heritage Festival at Zinn Park this Saturday that will feature multi-platinum R&B group Silk.
Silk is best known for its song “Freak Me” that reached number-one in 1993 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other notable singles include “Happy Days,” “Girl U For Me,” “Hooked On You,” and “Don’t Rush.”
DJ Chazz and DJ Big Sweat will offer their brand of musical entertainment along with a musical lineup consisting of:
— Phaze 2 Ft. Aretta Woodruff Band
The Heritage Festival is a free, family oriented event that is designed to provide a safe and fun-filled day for everyone. Besides music there will be games for youth, food vendors and arts and crafts. For event or vendor information, please contact Shanika Stringer or Frazier Burroughs at 256-236-8221, and/or Charles “Chazz” Barclay at: 256-454-2724.
— The public may begin setting up tents at Zinn Park on Friday at 4 p.m. Tent locations are first come, first serve. Please, ensure tents are no larger than 10-by-10 ft. out of consideration for others. Tents will be allowed in designated areas only.
The following items are not allowed at the festival:
For questions contact Anniston Parks & Recreation at: 256-236-8221.
The first Anniston Heritage Festival was held 10 years ago billed as a replacement for the former Juneteenth Festival that was held at Zinn Park. The original Juneteenth Festival ran from 1993 until 2008 when organizers citing economic woes due to the recession canceled the annual event. Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021.
WHAT: 2023 Anniston Heritage Festival
WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 2-11 p.m.
WHERE: Zinn Park located at 101 West 14th St.
