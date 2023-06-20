 Skip to main content
Music on tap for Juneteenth at Zinn Park

To celebrate Juneteenth Anniston is hosting a Heritage Festival at Zinn Park this Saturday that will feature multi-platinum R&B group Silk. 

Silk is best known for its song “Freak Me” that reached number-one in 1993 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other notable singles include “Happy Days,” “Girl U For Me,” “Hooked On You,” and “Don’t Rush.” 

