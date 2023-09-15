 Skip to main content
Museum’s new Force Factory previewed by sponsors

Force Factory BW 09.JPG

Ribbon cutting Thursday night for the Force Factory at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. The Force Factory is hands-on and interactive room that introduces kids (and adults) to how nature's forces -- water, earth, fire and air affect the world. Aimee Grey, Anniston Museum and Gardens education director, shows Jackson Knighton,8, the interactive magnetic station. Photo by Bill Wilson

Anniston Museums and Gardens executive director Alan Robison said opening the venue’s new Force Factory exhibit made him “feel like Willy Wonka.”

It also made the more than 50 staff and sponsors feel like kids as they helped with the official ribbon cutting and toured the immersive interactive world of scientific phenomena.

Slide Show: Anniston Musuem and Gardens Force Factory Ribbon Cutting

Anniston Musuem and Gardens Force Factory Ribbon Cutting -- Will open to the public on Saturday. 

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.

