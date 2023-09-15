Museum’s new Force Factory previewed by sponsors

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Ribbon cutting Thursday night for the Force Factory at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. The Force Factory is hands-on and interactive room that introduces kids (and adults) to how nature's forces -- water, earth, fire and air affect the world. Aimee Grey, Anniston Museum and Gardens education director, shows Jackson Knighton,8, the interactive magnetic station. Photo by Bill Wilson
Anniston Museums and Gardens executive director Alan Robison said opening the venue’s new Force Factory exhibit made him “feel like Willy Wonka.”
It also made the more than 50 staff and sponsors feel like kids as they helped with the official ribbon cutting and toured the immersive interactive world of scientific phenomena.
Back in November the Anniston City Council awarded a $149,700 bid to Relative Scale from Raleigh, N.C., to create the interactive software design for the new exhibit.
The 1,200-square foot installation is designed to introduce kids to simulated forces of wind, water, air, fire and more while incorporating STEM standards — science, technology, engineering, art and math — from the state of Alabama’s course of study.
“This is a very special night,” Robison told Thursday evening’s special guests. “It’s not every night we unveil a new permanent exhibit.”
“What is so rewarding about this is it has been a long journey and it takes a lot of people to get this to the point we are tonight cutting the red ribbon,” he said. “It’s been more than four years dreaming about this night where we can finally show it to the public. Thank you for making it possible.”
Robison said it was special having those who have sponsored the new exhibit to be the first ones to have the experience.
“We look forward for you to go in, take the joysticks and enjoy it with us,” he said. “We can’t wait for this to happen.”
Robison gave special thanks to the staff of the Anniston Museum and Gardens.
“I cannot tell you how grateful we are to be the stewards of this organization,” he said. “This would not have happened without any of them.”
“It took lots of creative thinking to get to where we could introduce what the forces of nature are, how they are generated and what this earth is made of so our visitors from the very young to the very old know what we have to do to live and survive on this planet,” Robison said.
Josephine Ayers, owner and publisher of The Anniston Star, was given the honor of cutting the ribbon formally opening the exhibit.
Force Factory will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and be open until 5 p.m., corresponding with the museum’s usual hours. The last guests must enter by 4:30 p.m. Because a crush of children is expected during the Saturday opening, visitors are asked to register at the front desk and obtain an assigned time slot. The room can hold 40 people at a time.
Anniston Museums and Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The address is 800 Museum Drive, and the phone number is 256-237-6766. Admission prices are as follows: $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $6 for children and those under three years old are free. Visitors are encouraged to buy passport tickets, which have benefits. Visit www.exploreamag.org for more information.
