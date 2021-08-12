Museum opens 'Ducks, Dogs, and Decoys' exhibit

The need for preservation and conservation of America’s wetlands is the focus of the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s latest exhibit.
Featured are examples of waterfowl from the Werner Collection, artifacts from one of the museum’s founders, John B. LaGarde — who was an active member of Ducks Unlimited — artwork about ducks and hunting, and videos about “ducks, dogs and decoys,” which is the name of the exhibit.
“The purpose of the exhibit,” said Sarah Burke, assistant director of Anniston Museums and Gardens, “is to show the relationship with waterfowl and the history of duck hunting and the conservation of wetlands.”
Cheyenne Strickland, the museum’s former collection assistant, wrote the texts of the exhibit. Even after Strickland completed her work, public relations and marketing manager Renee Lyons discovered, while visiting the LaGarde estate in Piedmont, a Ducks Unlimited Life Sponsor plaque which had been awarded to LaGarde in 1989. Another plaque, presented to him and his wife, Betty, told how, in 1993, members of Ducks Unlimited changed the name of the Northeast Alabama Chapter to the LaGarde Chapter.
“We simply had to use those plaques,” Burke said.
Visitors will enjoy seeing a simulation of a wetland, created by exhibits manager, John Parker. The exhibit has a punt boat and a 5-foot-long punt gun. The punt boat, also called a pole boat, is narrow and has a flat bottom, perfect for allowing a hunter to wade through shallow wetlands while pushing the boat along until it reaches deeper waters.
The team that worked on the exhibits also chose for display a collection of prints framed with authentic stamps used by duck hunters and donated by a member of the LaGarde family, Stan Ingram.
“We found it fascinating that the 80-year-old Ducks Unlimited nonprofit organization has done so much for preserving wetlands,” Burke said.
Eighty percent of the profit that hunters spend on purchasing an annual stamp from Ducks Unlimited goes toward conservation. The stamp serves as a hunting license and gives hunters access to restricted wetlands. Also, the organization has restored more than 15 million acres of critical habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife.
A side room in the exhibit room allows visitors to see videos about the practice of duck hunting, making decoys and training dogs.
“The exhibit ends with a plaque telling visitors things what they can do to protect our wetlands and managing waterfowl populations,” Burke said.
Through Labor Day, the exhibit is to be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. After Labor Day, the museum will be closed on Mondays, and the exhibit will be open through the holidays.
Cost for non-members is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for children, ages four-17 years old. Visitors may prefer to purchase a passport to visit both museums for a slightly higher fee. For information, call 256-237-6766.