Museum hosts its first in-person ‘Raptor Run’

Despite a tornado watch taking effect moments before the race, Anniston Museums and Gardens started Saturday morning with its first ever in-person 5K Raptor Run and Dino Dash.
What had been a virtual event last year and in 2021, according to museum assistant director Sarah Woolmarker, was in-person this year, complete with support from the community.
“Even with a tornado watch until 8 this morning, we had 85 runners. We were so blessed to have that. The weather worked out perfectly,” Woolmaker said.
More than 120 people registered prior to the event and even more did so Saturday.
“This is our first year to have hosted it in person and we were overwhelmed by the community support. It was fantastic,” Woolmaker said.
In fact, even some of the museum’s own staff decided to take the challenge, said AMAG Educational Interpreter Maryellyn Hawbaker.
“Alan Robinson, the director of the museum, is running. And then a lot of our staff and their families are running. Sabre Gossett, our curator over at the Berman, she’s here with her daughter,” Hawbaker said.
Woolmaker herself also ran the event. As she took to the starting line, the gun went off and she began with the 5K with the rest of the racers.
Seven-year-old Ridge Lewis, a member of the track team in Jacksonville, was running with his mom and older brother. Lewis and his dad stood on the sidelines during the 5K rooting for his mom and brother while he waited for the Dino Dash to start.
Asked what he liked about running track, the little boy replied, “It’s like, you get much energy to get more better at 5Ks.”
Several sponsors and businesses donated items for the door prizes, while groups such as Alabama Power Service Organization and Habitat for Humanity, as well as individuals from throughout the community, came out to volunteer and help the race run smoothly.
Model City Insurance and Anniston Water Works hosted water stations, with Coca-Cola of Oxford providing drinks and sponsoring all of the hydration for the race, Woolmaker said. The Chamber of Commerce helped provide swag bags for the first 100 participants. Chicken Salad Chick provided cookies, and Sam’s Club in Oxford gave a gift card to allow the museum to provide food items such as bananas, oranges, and granola bars.
“We had a lot of support from throughout Calhoun County. We are very grateful for our county,” Woolmaker said.
“All proceeds from the Raptor Run are here to support our mission and that’s to enhance public knowledge, understanding and appreciation of living things in their environment. All of those registration fees go toward our education and our exhibits departments. So if we want to do something great and wonderful we need our community's help, and we definitely felt it today,” Woolmarker continued.
Many hands came together to make the race a success, according to Hawbaker.
“It was a group effort. It involved a lot of different people doing a lot of different things,” Hawbaker said. “It’s been a lot to put together, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
Hawbaker just recently had a baby or else she would have been the track as well, she said.
“I’m really hoping that we’re going to do it again so that I can participate next year and not just do the set up for it,” Hawbaker said with a laugh.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.