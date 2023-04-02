 Skip to main content
Museum host its first in-person ‘Raptor Run’

sign boy

Ridge Lewis stands by the roadway waiting for his mom and brother to pass by to cheer them on. In a short while, the 7-year-old would take to the track himself for the one-mile Dino Dash.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Despite a tornado watch taking effect moments before the race, Anniston Museums and Gardens started Saturday morning with its first ever in-person 5K Raptor Run and Dino Dash. 

What had been a virtual event last year and in 2021, according to museum assistant director Sarah Woolmarker, was in-person this year, complete with support from the community.

