Museum Day promises to be a ‘cool’ event

Unlike some other area events that have been canceled due to the oppressive heat of late, the annual Anniston Museums and Gardens’ Museum Day will proceed as scheduled — most of the activities will be in the air-conditioned confines of the museums.
The free event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday at the museum complex.
Ashley Garcia, AMG graphics and marketing coordinator, said that from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. there will be hands-on interactive activities and animals at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. The Berman Museum will also have interactive stations.
“Guests can visit and learn a little bit and have a little bit of fun,” Garcia said.
Food vendors include Let’s B Sweet and Royal Slush that will be selling hot dogs.
Garcia said the pace car from the Talladega Superspeedway will be parked at the museum complex as well.
“We’re very excited for museum day, it’s always a very exciting and busy day,” Garcia said.
The origin of Museum Day can be traced back to August 1980 when the Anniston Museum of Natural History celebrated its 50th anniversary with a day of family activities.
In honor of the museum, then-Gov. Fob James declared Aug. 9 of that year “Anniston Museum Day” in Alabama.
A time capsule was buried on museum grounds to be opened Aug. 9, 2030. Other activities included a watermelon cutting, clowns, petting zoo and a rappelling demonstration.
In 1981 a special appearance by Dondie, a performing elephant who had appeared on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” and “Circus of the Stars,” delighted parents and kids alike.
By 1987 the event had grown in size and attracted thousands to the museum, shuttle buses were used to ferry folks from nearby parking lots. That year Museum Day attendees were treated to the Flippo Morris Tumblers and Wild West Cowboys.
In 1990 the event featured noted author Kathryn Tucker Windham, best known for “13 Alabama Ghosts.” The event that year had three different stages for entertainment along with arts and crafts.
