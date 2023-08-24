 Skip to main content
Museum Day promises to be a ‘cool’ event

Unlike some other area events that have been canceled due to the oppressive heat of late, the annual Anniston Museums and Gardens’ Museum Day will proceed as scheduled — most of the activities will be in the air-conditioned confines of the museums.

The free event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday at the museum complex.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.