Museum crowd views Lagarde documentary

Anniston Museum and Gardens hosted a special viewing party of the “Lagarde: Making Natural History” documentary for its members and those involved with the film.
The invitation-only event Thursday evening brought together around 75 people in the museum’s auditorium.
“It’s just a night for our members and for those involved in the film or members of the Lagarde family to come together and honor that man and what he has done for Anniston Museum of Natural History,” said Sarah Burke, assistant director of the museum.
John B. Lagarde was an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and hunter who was a longtime contributor to the Anniston Museum of Natural History.
Lagarde, said Alan Robison, executive director of the Anniston Museums and Gardens, “had a heart and a mind and passion for collecting and disseminating information about the world around him.”
The origin of the documentary project came in the 1980s when Pete Conroy, the museum’s curator at the time, found a box of 16 mm films that documented Lagarde’s travels abroad.
Conroy said he immediately saw the historical value in the silent films but wanted to bring them to the next level. He said upon the discovery of the films, he contacted Lagarde and persuaded him to record voice-over audio to the films.
“That was really the genesis of this, how the whole thing came together,” Seth Johnson, the film’s producer, said.
Conroy now works as the director of strategic partnerships for JSU and is also on the board of commissioners for Alabama Public Television. His wife, son, and daughter were in attendance at the event.
“They’re here all the time. It’s not a weekly visit, but close,” he said.
Conroy’s son, Mitch, said he was with his father a lot during the making of the film. Asked if he’d seen the film, he said, “I have not, so I’m excited to see it.”
The film was produced by Johnson and Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf studios. Longleaf partnered with APT two years ago to create a series of historical documentary films — one per semester.
“It’s Alabama Public Television’s baby, if you will,” Burke said of the film, which the network broadcast on Nov. 24.
Johnson said when Conroy came to him about producing a film that would merge the stories of Lagarde and the Anniston Museum, he loved the idea — in part because he could remember his aunt taking him to the museum at eight years old, when he saw its Egyptian mummy for the first time.
“It was really inspiring for me. At such a young age, it got me interested in travel and seeing the world. So when this came full circle and Pete said ‘Hey, we have all this content. I’d love to tell this story,’ I said, ‘Absolutely, sign me up.’”
Johnson said he dug through box after box at both the Lagarde family lodge and through the archives at the museum.
“We were grateful to serve in that and help out with the research side and be involved in the production of the documentary,” Robison said.
Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth, in attendance along with a few other educators from the university, called Johnson a “true star” in the project.
“JSU is a regional partner and we’re glad to be a part of this project, to be a part of this community, and area. We’re just honored to be a part of it,” Killingsworth said.
Johnson said his overall goal was to spread the word about the museum’s presence to the public.
“I guess the lasting impression that we want everyone to have is this incredible resource in north Alabama that exists that not everyone knows about,” Johnson said. “We hoped that through APT and this film, a lot of Alabamians were introduced to the museum.”
The museum, which moved into its present home in 1976, has been honored more than many might realize, according to Robison.
“We were the first museum in the state to be both accredited with the American Alliance for Museums and affiliated with the Smithsonian Institute,” Robison said. “It is a remarkable institution that has grown over 90 years, and we are very proud to serve as the stewards of those legacies.”