Museum combines a storyteller, fire and s’mores on a cold evening

Native speaker

Tony Garter speaks to a crowd Friday at the Anniston Museum of Natural History and share stories about growing up as a Native American living in the Dakotas.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

A Native American storyteller and a treat of roasted marshmallows and s’mores attracted a crowd of 50 Friday at the Anniston Museum of Natural history. 

After the guests had settled down with a cup of hot chocolate served in the Education Room of the museum, the storyteller, Tony Garter of New Hope, near Huntsville, shared stories his grandmother had told him about life.