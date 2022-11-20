Museum combines a storyteller, fire and s’mores on a cold evening

A Native American storyteller and a treat of roasted marshmallows and s’mores attracted a crowd of 50 Friday at the Anniston Museum of Natural history.
After the guests had settled down with a cup of hot chocolate served in the Education Room of the museum, the storyteller, Tony Garter of New Hope, near Huntsville, shared stories his grandmother had told him about life.
Garter showed the crowd a photo of a fawn and told a story about how his name had been Little Spotted Fawn throughout his childhood.
Garter — now White Horse, his manhood Native American name — held up a decorated stick with hawk feathers as he talked. It was a replica of a buffalo, and Dene (pronounced Denay) female and male dolls dressed in Native American clothing. He told stories about how each item represented an element of his life as a child growing up in the Dakotas. He said that during the Vietnam War, he had joined the Air Force.
After his stories, he told a few guests that he was of the Lakota of the Sioux Tribe.
As he talked, he described the Native American necklaces he wore, one with a large stone in the colors of green and gold.
“It’s a golden Kingman turquoise,” he said and turned aside to answer more questions others asked him.
Nine-year-old Deaken Sexton, who had shared his handmade “war stick” with Garter during the storytelling, said he enjoyed the speech.
“I was honestly so amazed at everything,” Deaken said.
His mother, Carrie Sexton, said her son has been fascinated with all things related to Native Americans.
When asked if he was part Native American, Deaken said his grandmother once told him he probably was.
“She said I was born with strength,” he said.
After Deaken and the others finished talking with Garter, they followed those in the crowd to the outdoors lodge where a fire and all the fixings for s’mores greeted them — not a bad way to spend a cold fall evening.