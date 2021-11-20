Mural’s artist reflects on meaning of an icon in Anniston history

Joseph Giri was on a stepladder on a recent morning with paintbrush in hand, restoring an iconic mural in downtown Anniston that celebrates and memorializes the saga of the Freedom Riders.
Giri originally painted the mural — a Greyhound passenger bus — in 2011 during the 50th anniversary of the Freedom Riders’ trek.
The Freedom Riders were a group of demonstrators who rode buses throughout the South in protest of segregation. On a peaceful Mother’s Day in 1961, the Freedom Riders were met in Anniston with violence, etching the moment into the psyche of a nation.
The mural is on a red-brick wall of an alley that separates the original Greyhound bus station — now a National Monument — and a former sign shop on Gurnee Avenue.
The angry mob attacked the bus while it sat at the bus station, surrounding it and slashing the tires.
Once the bus finally left Anniston, it was met by the mob on the outskirts of town on Highway 202.
The mob stopped the bus and set it ablaze, striking fear into those aboard. But that fear was short-lived as the fiery incident galvanized hearts and minds toward ending segregation and protect civil rights across the South.
The mural of the bus — painted in silver and blue hues — includes a slogan written across the bus just below the passenger windows, “It’s such a comfort to take the bus…. and leave the driving to us.”
Giri looked at the slogan as he paused from painting and spoke.
“The irony of it, it’s such a comfort to take the bus and leave the driving to us, yeah, right, it wasn’t very comfortable for these folks, you know,” Giri said, referring to the Freedom Riders.
The restoration job included a fair amount of masonry work. After Giri pressure-washed the wall, three dozen bricks had to be replaced due to water damage and some of the mortar had to be “repointed” — a term for repairing damaged or broken mortar joints.
He then cleaned and sealed the brick wall before repainting the bus. After the painting is complete, Giri said, he will coat it with MuralShield, a coating preservation system that creates durability and better longevity for the mural.
Then and now
Giri reflected on how times have changed since he painted the mural in 2011.
“The first time around you know, it wasn't exactly politically popular, it only just became a national monument eight days before Obama left office, and so now of course this is federal property here,” Giri said as he gestured to the old bus station.
“The one that caught all the heat for it was Besty Bean, because she was the administrator and initiated it through her efforts with Georgia Calhoun and other local civil rights activists,” Giri said.
Bean was the executive director of the Spirit of Anniston, the local downtown redevelopment agency that organized the effort to have the mural painted.
“I think she paid a price for it, too,” Giri said.
Giri said people come by every day to check out the bus station and informative panels that have been temporarily taken down for the restoration work.
Nearly across the street from the mural, theFreedom Riders Training Institute is projected to open in 2025 and will offer training courses for both activists and law enforcement officers.
“Every day people come from all over — a French woman came last Friday, busloads of people came two weeks ago and Georgia Calhoun came and gave a talk to the group,” Giri said.
“Georgia Calhoun has been working on getting this recognized since the 1960s, literally, it’s taken that long because there was so much resistance,” Giri said.
“If you read up on how these people went through the non-violence training, they sat at tables and had people beating on them and cussing them and threatening them,” he said.
Giri said that the Freedom Riders must have been in the twilight zone when they encountered all the violence along the bus route.
“They ride up here in this bus that says, ‘It’s such a comfort to take the bus’, that’s like something out of a horror movie, it’s like something Rod Serling would come up with,” Giri said.
After a recent Anniston City Council meeting Ciara Smith spoke about the mural, history and the future of the Model City.
“I think there is a willingness to talk about the truth about American history, I know we always label it as African American history but the fact is that is solely American history,” Smith said.
“I think we’ve gotten out of that sense of resistance because this is true and this is something not necessarily that we should be proud of but we should be thankful for the resilience of not only our community but the people who fought for us to get to this point.”
Smith said that there has never been a better time to have the bus mural repainted.
“It’s almost symbolic for just how much progress that we are making in this community, both socially, politically, economically, willingness to have those difficult conversations, willingness to acknowledge the truth, I just think there has never been a better time for this.”