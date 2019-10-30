Anniston police and firefighters briefly closed the southbound lanes of McClellan Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon after what appeared to be a multi-vehicle wreck.
At around 3 p.m., a red sedan, a white sedan and a red pickup truck were being loaded onto tow trucks just north of Lowe’s on McClellan Boulevard. All three appeared to have damage to their front areas.
By around 3:15 p.m., officers had opened one lane and opened the second lane several minutes later.
A police officer on the scene declined to comment. An attempt to reach police at the station for more details on the wreck was unsuccessful.