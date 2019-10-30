McClellan Crash

What appeared to be a three-vehicle crash on McClellan Boulevard north of Lowes snarled traffic this afternoon.

Anniston police and firefighters briefly closed the southbound lanes of McClellan Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon after what appeared to be a multi-vehicle wreck.

At around 3 p.m., a red sedan, a white sedan and a red pickup truck were being loaded onto tow trucks just north of Lowe’s on McClellan Boulevard. All three appeared to have damage to their front areas.

By around 3:15 p.m., officers had opened one lane and opened the second lane several minutes later.

A police officer on the scene declined to comment. An attempt to reach police at the station for more details on the wreck was unsuccessful.

