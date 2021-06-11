MP reunion will show off McClellan of today

Here’s how deep Command Sgt. Maj. James Frye’s connections to Anniston go: He name-drops Sunny King.
Theirs is a unique pairing in the pantheon of Calhoun County figures. Frye served at Fort McClellan and is the first non-commissioned officer elected to the Military Police Regimental Association Hall of Fame. King’s family-owned car dealerships sold vehicles to thousands of Alabama families for several generations.
They met, Frye recalls, through the symbiotic friendship Anniston’s business leaders once enjoyed with Fort McClellan’s Army personnel. Some of those recollections may be retold when Frye serves as the featured speaker next month at the seventh annual Military Police reunion at the former main post.
Frye, 85, and his family, who reside in Jasper, lived off-post in Saks. His son attended Saks High School and Jacksonville State University. Golf games between Anniston bigwigs and Army brass weren’t uncommon.
“Everything just felt in line for us military people because of the relationship that we had with the Anniston community,” Frye said.
Once, Frye recalls, he visited King’s Ford dealership to buy a new car. He’d met King, who died in 1990, but didn’t know him well. After selecting his new ride — a Ford sedan — Frye followed the salesman inside to cement the deal.
Spying them amid the showroom, King walked over to the desk.
“Take off another hundred dollars and charge it to me,” he told the salesman.
“That was the kind of guy I was familiar with,” Frye said. “A hundred dollars was a lot of money then.”
Frye, who served in the Vietnam War and in Germany, is but one part of Fort McClellan’s MP legacy that dates to 1975 when the Army moved its police school to Anniston from Fort Gordon, Ga. Though Fort McClellan after World War II housed the U.S. Army Chemical School and the Women’s Army Corps, the combination of MP training and the MP companies assigned to Fort McClellan represented a major mission of Anniston’s post during its last 25 years.
Two decades of demolition and redevelopment have removed most physical remnants of the post’s MP legacy. But one significant structure remains intact — the Baltzell Gate guard house adjacent to Alabama 21 in Lenlock.
Before Fort McClellan’s closure, guard houses staffed by MP officers greeted drivers at each entrance. Gail White, the reunion’s organizer, said she contacted the McClellan Development Authority about the MP retirees taking ownership of the guard house.
“We had MPs that worked that gate,” said White, the former assistant to the provost marshal at Fort McClellan. “Our interest was not to necessarily own it, but we wanted to preserve it, because it was getting very close that it was going to be destroyed, and we just didn't want that.”
The MDA preferred to keep the guard house, White said, but Director Julie Moss offered another option: “adopting” it and installing a plaque that honors the MPs who trained and worked at Fort McClellan.
Though Moss admits the guard house had fallen into “a bit of neglect,” she doesn’t believe it faced demolition. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the MDA paid to have the guard house essentially renovated. Workers repaired the tile roof, cleaned the interior, painted inside and out, installed new lighting, removed rose bushes that were obscuring signage and planted new flowers that are changed twice a year.
Moss and MDA financial manager Shannon Thomas helped with some of the labor, as did Moss’ parents, who pitched in to rein in the unruly roses.
“Our next step is I’d like to get that on the historical register,” Moss said. “People have such an affinity for it and how important it is. If I’m out there, people will stop and comment about it. They are just appreciative of it.”
The three-day reunion is expected to draw between 70 to 100 attendees from across the country, White said, given that previous MP reunions at Fort McClellan have attracted veterans from as far away as Maine and California. Besides the plaque unveiling and Frye’s speech, on the activities list is a tour of Berman Museum, a weapons challenge at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park, a Fort McClellan tour and several dinners.
Frye is one of the Fort McClellan veterans who have visited Anniston since the post closed. But it’s not unusual, White said, for reunion attendees to experience Fort McClellan for the first time since they last left. Instead of seeing soldiers in Army gear, they see light industries, city recreation facilities, retirement homes, bike and horseback trails and university buildings — and redevelopment still unfinished.
“We tell them that, yeah, there’s a lot of changes; it’s not like it was in ’99,” she said. “We get a lot of bad information on Facebook from people who have not even been here. A lot of people who have never been back here listen to the worst and want to believe the worst: that everything is torn down and dilapidated and there’s nothing here, and we know that’s not true.”
MP veterans interested in the reunion can email White at gailwhite256@bellsouth.net.