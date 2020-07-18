Movie filmed in Anniston coming out in September

A film shot partially in northeast Alabama is set to debut in September, Netflix announced Thursday.
The Devil All The Time, which includes scenes filmed in Anniston and Jacksonville, will be released globally Sept. 16 on Netflix, according to a tweet by the company.
The Devil All The Time, which stars Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska, is based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. The film is set in the 1940s through 1960s.
Filming began and ended in Anniston on April 4, 2019, with crews working that afternoon and evening on Gurnee Avenue. Production began in February 2019, when crews began painting several downton buildings, including a gas station on 10th Street and the Peerless Saloon, another filming location.